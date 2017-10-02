AJCONGRESS STATEMENT ON THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

In response to the shooting in Las Vegas, American Jewish Congress President Jack Rosen, Vice President Dr. Munr Kazmir and Secretary of the Organization Dr. Ben Chouake released the following statement:
“As details of the appalling shooting in Las Vegas emerge, the American Jewish Congress’ thoughts are with those affected and their families. This was a cowardice act of hate against a defenceless group of revellers, guilty of nothing more than enjoying a concert. Worldwide, attacks of this nature are all too common, as a society we need to fight this hate and ensure that our values of freedom and tolerance prevail.”
