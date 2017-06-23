Trump Adviser Who Called For Killing Hillary Clinton Gets Front-Row Seat At White House

An adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign who said Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton should be shot for treason was given a prime seat at a White House bill-signing ceremony on Friday.

Al Baldasaro, a New Hampshire GOP state representative who advised Trump on veterans issues during the campaign, sat in one of the first two rows of seats in the East Room as Trump signed a bill making it easier for the Veterans Administration to fire employees accused of misconduct.

Baldasaro, in a radio interview during the campaign, criticized Clinton for the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, and said she should be “put in the firing line and shot for treason.” Trump later praised Baldasaro.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday seemed unaware of Baldasaro’s comments about Clinton, and said Trump condemned all forms of public calls for violence.

Condemned it, said the president also condemns all forms of public calls for violence. However, Trump praised Baldasaro days later in 2016. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 23, 2017

Baldasaro defended himself after his White House appearance, calling his anti-Clinton statements “just an opinion.”

Fake News, nothing new! Nobody advocated shooting Hillary, just an opinion in accordance with law & CONSTITUTION on treason. @POTUS #MAGA https://t.co/n7rdSwS3T5 — Rep Al Baldasaro (@Al_Baldasaro) June 23, 2017

Baldasaro isn’t the first advocate of violence to visit Trump’s White House. Musician Ted Nugent, who called for chopping off the heads of Obama administration officials, visited the Oval Office in April. Nugent also suggested then-President Barack Obama and Clinton should be hanged for treason.

William Bradford, a recent Trump appointee to the Department of Energy, suggested last year that a military coup would be needed to remove Obama from office.

On Friday, Spicer called a production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that features a likeness to Trump “a little troubling.” He also said comedian Kathy Griffin should be “ashamed” for posting a picture of herself with a bloody Trump head.