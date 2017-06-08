Lazar: Just to follow up quickly on the Bill Maher episode this week. You canceled going on that show. And you know as well as anyone that comedians cross a line for a living.

Sen. Franken: Yeah, that’s a line that he should have known. He’s been around long enough to know that that’s not a word white people can use. It just is not. And he should have known that. And look, I’ve known Bill for years. He’s a friend of mine. I just didn’t want to sit around for four to five days being attacked for going on the show before I went on the show. And frankly, I know how the show works. He does a monologue and then he speaks to the guest, so I would have been the guest he speaks to. Am I the right person to be talking to? So instead they got Michael Eric Dyson.

Alter: And Ice Cube, which would be perfect.

Sen. Franken: Ice Cube, but I’m talking about the first guest. So, Michael Eric Dyson is someone who has thought a lot about this stuff, and he’s a professor at Georgetown. I think that’s better for the show, frankly.

Lazar: But you’ve known him for years. This was crossing a line … but is there any way in the world Bill Maher is a racist?

Sen. Franken: No! He’s not a racist. I don’t think he’s a racist. But I think he just used a word that white people have no business using and he should know that. But again, he’s a friend of mine and that was hard for me. I mean, it wasn’t that hard. But it wasn’t a comfortable feeling I had calling up Scott Carter and telling him, “Look, I can’t do this.”

Alter: Do you think you’ll go on the show again after a decent interval?

Sen. Franken: Yeah, I expect so. Sure.