Al Franken For President

He’s good enough, smart enough, and doggone it, enough people might like him.

As a senator from Minnesota and former TV star himself, Al Franken chose a much different path in office than Donald Trump. He took his job seriously. The “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer set aside his comic self and built a substantive career as a liberal who can work with the other side.

Now, thankfully, on talk shows and in his new book — “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” — he’s allowing himself to be funny again, apparently now comfortable that he’s earned his credentials as a significant player in national politics.

Reasons why he ought to run for president in 2020:

— He could win Iowa. Deniers aside, the state is still kingmaker and will be again. From adjacent Minnesota,, Sen. Franken has a geographic advantage. By most accounts his constituents will attest to his seriousness of purpose and dedication to delivering more than rhetoric to working Americans who feel abandoned by his party.

— Franken evokes a tradition of early Democratic presidential primary voters drawn to straight-shooting, understated and genuinely honest candidates. I’m thinking of Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas and Illinois Sen. Paul Simon. Both played well in the parlor politics of Iowa and New Hampshire.

— But Franken brings something that Tsongas and Simon did not possess, missing elements that hindered their progress after the early wave of voting: Celebrity and Humor. Those attributes would be valuable in competition against Donald Trump, who has the first, but definitely not the latter.

— My guess is Franken can handle Trump better than traditional politicians, who continue to be flummoxed by his antics and insults, responding with awkward and self-defeating sound bites that drop them to his level. I can imagine Franken coming up with some fine retorts. He could say things such as ‘’l’ll have my staff deliver weekly compilations of his insults and respond to those in English.’

At a minimum Franken is worth a hard look by Democrats. He should not be dismissed as just a comic. In this new age of reality show politics, why not a serious policy maker who once played a comedian on TV?