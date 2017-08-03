Al Gore says the current White House is like something out of “Game of Thrones.”

The former vice president told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Wednesday that the slew of firings from President Donald Trump’s administration were drawing comparisons with one particularly gruesome scene from HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

“Last week, somebody said it was like the ‘Red Wedding’ in ‘Game of Thrones,’ with people coming and going and I’m going to fire everybody,” Gore said. “It was really wild.”

Gore admitted last month he’d been “wrong” about Trump, after previously being optimistic that the president would act responsibly on key climate issues. Trump announced in June he would pull the U.S. out of the landmark Paris climate agreement.

“I thought that there was a chance he would come to his senses,” he told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

Now, Gore believes, the chaos in the White House is proving a distraction to issues that matter to the American people.

In his interview with Hayes, he was asked if he was also watching the chaotic developments like everybody else and asking, “What the heck is going on?”

“You talking about ‘Game of Thrones’ or the White House?” Gore replied.

“It’s deeply troubling,” he added later. “The most troubling part of it is that it serves as a set of constant distractions from the problems we should be addressing. Nothing’s getting done.”