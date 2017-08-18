Al Gore Calls On Donald Trump To Resign

Former Vice President Al Gore was asked if he had any advice for President Donald Trump.
He offered up just one word.
“Resign,” Gore said in an interview with LADbible posted online on Thursday.
Gore, who lost the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush, made the comment while promoting his new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel.”
Last year, Gore visited Trump Tower after the election to discuss climate change in what he called a “productive session.”
His relationship with the president has been much less productive since.
“I went to Trump Tower after the election,” he told Stephen Colbert last month. “I thought that there was a chance he would come to his senses. But I was wrong.”
