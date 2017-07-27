Al Gore says the timing of President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban tweets on Wednesday sparked panic at The Pentagon.

The former vice president told “Late Late Show” host James Corden that the nine-minute gap between Trump’s first and second tweet on the issue caused some people at the Department of Defense’s HQ to think the U.S. was “going to war.”

It’s a “true story,” he said.

If you look at the cliffhanger ending of Trump’s first tweet, it’s easy to see why it could provoke such a fear:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Gore also commented on the White House’s distraction techniques and outlined how Trump’s public criticisms of Attorney General Jeff Sessions may become a pivotal point of the president’s first term in office.