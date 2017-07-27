Al Gore says the timing of President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban tweets on Wednesday sparked panic at The Pentagon.
The former vice president told “Late Late Show” host James Corden that the nine-minute gap between Trump’s first and second tweet on the issue caused some people at the Department of Defense’s HQ to think the U.S. was “going to war.”
It’s a “true story,” he said.
If you look at the cliffhanger ending of Trump’s first tweet, it’s easy to see why it could provoke such a fear:
Gore also commented on the White House’s distraction techniques and outlined how Trump’s public criticisms of Attorney General Jeff Sessions may become a pivotal point of the president’s first term in office.
