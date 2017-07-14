Qatar’s rulers established Al Jazeera two decades ago in Doha to expand Qatar's political influence by broadcasting Arabic-language programs that is seen in millions of living rooms around the region and beyond.

The network launched English-language programming that was targeted at markets including the U.S. While still funded by Qatar.

Al Jazeera English and the defunct Al Jazeera America were viewed as having more editorial independence. However, it is argued by many, including governments and high ranking officials, that the Arabic language Al Jazeera is a tool of mass disruption.

Specifically, Al Jazeera became the primary ideological and communication network for the Muslim Brotherhood during the Arab Spring in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, and Syria in 2011. Accordingly, after forces had initiated the rebellions, Al Jazeera played a tremendous role in supporting the Islamist elements of these uprisings, revolutions, and civil wars.

Some believe that no better case against Al Jazeera in the current context is the network’s ability to manipulate Libyan politics. Accordingly, Al Jazeera worked on behalf of its Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan) values to install a government friendly to the Ikhwan’s terrorist agenda. The Qatari Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, opposed Libya's government and supported Libya's armed revolt in 2011, providing the rebels with significant military support and funding. Qatar's emir ordered Al Jazeera to emphasize Libya's conflict in the channel's coverage, which contributed to the spread of the insurgency and influenced the Arab world's views on Libya. Within a week of the start of the rebellion in Libya against the Libyan Government, Al Jazeera started using the rebels' tricolor flag to mark its coverage. Six years later, Al Jazeera’s coverage of Libya continues to be disruptive and dangerous for not only North Africa but the continent as a whole. Libyan National Army's chief spokesman, Colonel Ahmed Mismari continues to provide evidence of Qatar’s perfidy in Libya and the role that Al Jazeera has played in destabilizing the fractured country. What Doha’s rulers fail to understand is that their messaging is counterproductive to stabilizing conflict and crisis zones around the region and into other continents around the world.

In addition, Al Jazeera employs terminology in respect of ISIS, for instance, which is a great deal more neutral than other Arabic broadcasters – notably because Al Jazeera does not employ the pejorative word “Daesh”. It has given airtime to hardline clerics who critics accuse of being demonstrably anti-Semitic. The GCC3 plus Egypt accuse Al Jazeera of promoting anti-Semitic violence in its programming, citing comments by Qaradawi in one of his broadcast sermons on the Qatar-based network.

According to UAE Minister of State for Foreign Policy Dr. Anwar Gargash, Qaradawi “described the Holocaust as ‘divine punishment’ during which ‘Hitler… put [the Jews] in their place.’” This type of language is unacceptable in today’s Middle East and points directly at the Muslim Brotherhood’s Nazi roots when spiritual founder Hassan al-Banna met with former members Hitler’s collapsed Germany. When the GCC3 started their campaign to bring Qatar back into line with the rest of the Arabian Peninsula states, terrorist supporters of Doha backed Doha against the anti-terrorism coalition based on the Riyadh Summits just a few months ago. According to several officials, Qatar’s Al Jazeera is a dangerous satellite network that must be terminated. Accordingly, terrorist ideologies make Al Jazeera a platform for spreading dangerous and deadly concepts by conducting interviews with leaders of various terror organizations such as Osama bin Laden and Anwar Al-Awlaki of Al-Qaida, Khaled Mashal and Mohammed Deif of Hamas, and Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah. Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousuf Qaradawi also spews his hatred from Qatar via the network regardless of whether he has a program on air or not. On the other hand, according to several sources including UAE officials, Al Jazeera is a television delivery system of terrorism that disrupts other countries and their ability to govern. Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, Syria, UK and the United States are just some of the countries that Al-Jazeera has targeted in its political campaign to disrupt the Middle East and beyond. Al Jazeera is clearly a sensationalist, Islamic, and pan-Arabic satellite network that seeks to conflate dangerous Islamist principals with media technology.