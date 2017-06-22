Al Sharpton Defends His Selfies: 'Don't Be Jealous Because I'm So Fit At 62'

Rev. Al Sharpton has been taking a lot of selfies lately.

On Father’s Day, the 62-year-old posted a pre-gym selfie in front of a mirror at the most MySpace angle ever. Though the photo has been deleted from his Instagram, the photo made its rounds on the web and folks let the jokes fly.

Reverend Al wanted to make sure you got the whole fit. I am unhinged. pic.twitter.com/oH3oe9KV3V — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 18, 2017

I know Al Sharpton ain't just use the back camera for a selfie 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/3Iu8a9Iw3u — Ti Zoe 🇭🇹 (@Serd_97) June 18, 2017

Al Sharpton look like a 12 year old in his P.E clothes for 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/tpRgUiZkvv — shook shimmy jimmy (@FlodaWP) June 18, 2017

Al Sharpton look like a black Benjamin Button goin to hoop at his local YMCA pic.twitter.com/6TOzScLO38 — Miles Webb (@Milesc_Webb) June 18, 2017

Since that fateful day, even more Sharpton selfies have gone viral, prompting people to wonder... what the hell is going on here?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

A video of Sharpton doing push-ups ― and almost attempting to do a one-arm push up ― against the desk in his office gained a lot of shares and retweets.

That one armed push-up was about to be critical pic.twitter.com/iuDV1arQq5 — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 21, 2017

On Tuesday, Nelly called for an Instagram boycott “until we find out who in the hell is leaking Al Sharpton pictures.”

I say we boycott IG until we find out who in the hell is leaking these AL Sharpton pictures..!!! #WHOSWITHME....???? — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) June 21, 2017

Well Al wants everyone to know he can do bad all by himself.

On National Selfie Day, TMZ asked Sharpton about his photos and the MSNBC host playfully told the internet to stop hating.

“I live in the Trump era,” Sharpton said. “If he can tweet at night, I can selfie before I go to the gym in the morning and don’t be jealous because I’m so fit at 62 years old.”

He added that he’s using his photos to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“I work out,” he said. “I was showing people you work out, you take your health seriously. I think it’s a good thing. I’m gonna keep doing it.”