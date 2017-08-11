Alaska Airlines adds flights from California to Mexico City

Alaska Airlines has had a love affair with Mexico since 1988.

On August 8, Alaska Airlines began nonservice between SFO, San Francisco International Airport and LAX, Los Angeles International Airport to Mexico City. Later in the year, Alaska will service from SAN, San Diego International to Mexico City. Alaska Airlines is the only airline to fly to Mexico City from all three gateways.

The launch of Mexico City kicks off the most significant expansion in Alaska Air group’s 85-year history with 29 new routes beginning through the end of 2017.

Alaska Air has made great strides in the California to Mexico market operating over 100 flights a week to become the leading airline flying from California to Mexico.

The year round nonstop service will operate once daily between Mexico City and San Francisco,; twice daily between Mexico City and the larger market of Los Angeles. The new service marks the ninth destination Alaska serves from California. The cities that Alaska flies to from California gateways are Cancun, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.