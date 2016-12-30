New Year’s Eve is the booziest night of the year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be all about actual booze.

Novelty alcohol-flavored desserts like rosé-flavored gummy bears are fun and festive, but we couldn’t help but wonder if these treats really taste enough like their supposed alcohol flavor that snackers will pick right up on it. And which taste the best? Which ones should you avoid?

To find out, we twisted our colleagues’ arms and fed them delicious booze-flavored treats like gummies, jelly beans and ice cream, some of which actually contain alcohol. It turns out it’s quite difficult to blindly figure out the flavor notes. While most tasters enjoyed the candy, they also agreed ― unsurprisingly ― that these treats could all use more booze.

Either way, any one of the sweets below would make a perfect addition to any New Year’s Eve celebration, whether at a party or home on the couch (just us?). Sugarfina kir royale cordials, $7.50 (Limited edition).

Been craving alcohol infused candy for a while now (ever since my eyelash lady gave me bourbon truffles). These Sugarfina Kir Royale Cordials I picked up as a birthday treat are so good. #sugarfina #kirroyale #cordials #candy #sweets #vsco #vscogood #priime A photo posted by C A R O L (@whimsicarol) on Dec 31, 2015 at 9:22am PST

“Raspberry with like a chocolate undertone that I’m not convinced is actually chocolate.”

“A raspberry chocolate liquor truffle? Would totally serve at a party.”

“There are way too many things going on here. Raspberry and... Champagne?”

“Amazing.” Tipsy Scoop vanilla bean bourbon ice cream, available as a four pack, $60

TGIF 🍦🍸👍🏻💃🏻 A photo posted by Tipsy Scoop (@tipsyscoop) on Apr 8, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

“Like a milky pina colada ― not bad!”

“Not enough booze! I only taste vanilla.”

“Bland. Tastes like rum.” Sugarfina rosé all day gummy bears, $8.50

Weekend plans: rosé all day 🍷🍬 Who spotted these sweet gifts on @todayshow this morning?! 👀 Click the link in our bio to shop our Rosé All Day 2pc Bento Box (the perfect gift for the rosé lover in your life 😉) A photo posted by Sugarfina (@sugarfina) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:01am PST

“Like it. Tastes like peach. Is it supposed to be a fuzzy navel?”

”Tastes like zero alcohol, just a delicious version of a strawberry gummy bear.”

“Are these rosé?? Could mess with these tenfold. They are almost fizzy.” Tipsy Scoop tequila Mexican “hot” chocolate ice cream, available as a four pack, $60

Perfect night for tequila Mexican *h😋t" chocolate 🍦🍸🍦😉 A photo posted by Tipsy Scoop (@tipsyscoop) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:13pm PST

“Chocolate and... cheap Fireball [whiskey]?”

“OMG I’m in love with cinnamon + chocolate + everything nice. I took a big bite and definitely taste whiskey, a nice, smokey burn. So thick and creamy, I’d eat this every day.”

“This is like a gingerbread ice cream that would make a dope mudslide.”

“Fireball.” Jelly Belly mojito jelly beans, $5.29

Soapcom

“Love. Tastes like a mojito.”

“Too minty to be a good dessert. I bet it’s their attempt at a mojito.”

“Basil-y green apple.”

“Gin & tonic with too much tonic.” Sugarfina Cuba libré gummies, $7.50

Cheers to National Rum Day 💃🏽 Celebrate Havana style with our Cuba Libre gummies made with spiced dark rum and cola 🍹 🍬 A photo posted by Sugarfina (@sugarfina) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

“Mmmm this tastes exactly like those Haribo coke gummies. Needs booze though.

“Rum and coke.”

“These are iconic! Essence of root beer combined with the perfect amount of gumminess.”

“Very subtle Coca-Cola. Classic!” Jelly Belly Champagne jelly beans, $2.49

Jelly Belly

“Like it, but don’t recognize the taste.”

“Pina colada?”

“Something with pineapple, I guess.”

“Vanilla!”