Alec Baldwin spent much of 2016 trolling Donald Trump. And 2017 is shaping up to be no different.

The Hollywood actor shared this selfie of himself wearing one of the president-elect’s “Make America Great Again”-style hats on Instagram Friday.

But his hat’s slogan appeared in Russian.

Although Baldwin did not caption the image, it’s believed to be in reference to Trump’s reported reverence for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has not commented on Baldwin’s picture, but we’ll update this story if he does. He’s certainly not been shy in previously blasting the actor’s portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live.” He’s said Baldwin’s impersonation of him “stinks” and called for the “boring and unfunny” comedy show that Trump himself hosted in 2015 to be scrapped.

On Friday, Trump also took pot shots at action movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger over the ratings dip of “Celebrity Apprentice” since the action star took over as host.