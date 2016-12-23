ENTERTAINMENT

Alec Baldwin Fires One 'Hell' Of A Zinger At Donald Trump's Inauguration

12/23/2016 12:35 pm ET | Updated 17 hours ago
Like many of us, Alec Baldwin perhaps noticed that the guest performers scheduled for Donald Trump’s inauguration aren’t exactly on the A-list.

So Baldwin, who impersonates Trump on “Saturday Night Live” — much to the chagrin of the president-elect — volunteered his services for the Jan. 20 event in the snidest way possible.

Something tells us those two won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year.

