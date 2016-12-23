Like many of us, Alec Baldwin perhaps noticed that the guest performers scheduled for Donald Trump’s inauguration aren’t exactly on the A-list.
So Baldwin, who impersonates Trump on “Saturday Night Live” — much to the chagrin of the president-elect — volunteered his services for the Jan. 20 event in the snidest way possible.
Something tells us those two won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year.
