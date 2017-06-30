COMEDY
Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Has A Message For All The Haters And Losers

"When you're the president, they let you do it."

Alec Baldwin just added another line to his presidential resume.

While he’s spent a chunk of the past year playing President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” a new clip released online this week shows him as George Washington

Except it’s not quite Washington. 

With a message for all the “haters and losers” out there, Baldwin’s version of the first U.S. president is a lot like Trump in a powdered wig, denying collusion with the French and boasting of how he won all 13 colonies. 

Baldwin’s take on Washington is a promo for an upcoming special in Spike TV, “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin,” which airs on July 9. 

Earlier this week, the actor announced he would be returning to “SNL” this fall, where he will continue to play the current president, albeit in more limited appearances.

