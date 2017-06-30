Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Has A Message For All The Haters And Losers

Alec Baldwin just added another line to his presidential resume.

While he’s spent a chunk of the past year playing President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” a new clip released online this week shows him as George Washington.

Except it’s not quite Washington.

With a message for all the “haters and losers” out there, Baldwin’s version of the first U.S. president is a lot like Trump in a powdered wig, denying collusion with the French and boasting of how he won all 13 colonies.

Check it out above.

Baldwin’s take on Washington is a promo for an upcoming special in Spike TV, “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin,” which airs on July 9.