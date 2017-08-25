COMEDY
Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Says What He Really Thinks Of Jared Kushner On 'Weekend Update'

Baldwin's Trump also gives Steve Bannon a proper sendoff.

By Ed Mazza

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” a little early, bringing his impression of President Donald Trump to “Weekend Update: Summer Edition.”

In a blistering take on the disastrous rally in Phoenix, Baldwin’s Trump tore down the media for accurately quoting his comments on the deadly events Charlottesville, Virginia. He also gave former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon a proper send off. 

“Steve is going on to Breitbart, where he’ll be fighting the good fight against globalist cucks like my son-in-law Jared,” Trump said. “Steve, we love you.” 

“I’m going to crush you,” the faux Bannon vowed.  

Check it out above. 

