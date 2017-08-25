In a blistering take on the disastrous rally in Phoenix, Baldwin’s Trump tore down the media for accurately quoting his comments on the deadly events Charlottesville, Virginia. He also gave former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon a proper send off.

“Steve is going on to Breitbart, where he’ll be fighting the good fight against globalist cucks like my son-in-law Jared,” Trump said. “Steve, we love you.”

“I’m going to crush you,” the faux Bannon vowed.