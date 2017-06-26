Alec Baldwin Roasted By Daughter About That Infamous ‘Pig’ Voicemail

Time heals all wounds, especially those inflicted by calling your daughter a “rude little pig” in a voicemail heard ’round the world.

Alec Baldwin and daughter Ireland Baldwin have moved on since the message was leaked during the actor’s contentious divorce from Kim Basinger, but that doesn’t mean the 21-year-old model won’t play that card when she has to.

At a tribute event for the “30 Rock” actor put on by Spike, where famous types including Bill Clinton, Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro raked Baldwin over the proverbial coals, Ireland also took the stage to deliver some of the best digs of the night.

“Hello, my name is Ireland, and I’m a Baldwin. Yes, I’m a member of that family. The Baldwins,” the model told the crowd, according to People. “I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles ... I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that ‘thoughtless little pig’ you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would ... kick his ass.”

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Master roaster.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images All is forgiven.

“The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again ... until I showed him my first tattoo. Okay, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

At this point, Baldwin reportedly began throwing food at his daughter in jest.

“I know you’ve heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I’m so happy to be here tonight,” she said. “And I absolutely love and adore you.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin pose together.

Baldwin opened up earlier this year about how the voicemail caused “permanent” damage to his relationship with his daughter and his own self-worth in the decade following the leak. At one point, the public scrutiny was so intense, he even contemplated suicide.

“There are people who admonish me, or attack me, and use that as a constant spearhead to do that,” he explained on “Good Morning America” in April. “It’s a scab that never heals ’cause it’s being picked at all the time by other people.”