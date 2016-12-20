If you’ve been watching “Saturday Night Live” for the past few months, you’ll know that Alec Baldwin has mastered the art of impersonating Donald Trump.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the actor spoke about getting into character , saying it’s all about the “puffs,” or the pauses Trump takes whenever he gives a speech.

“I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it,” Baldwin told the paper. “It’s the same dish — it’s a grilled cheese sandwich rhetorically over and over again.”

Baldwin admitted that when it comes to getting the impression right, he’s more interested in the way Trump takes up space than “what’s inside him.”

The former “30 Rock” star is well aware that some may consider his impersonation a tool for normalizing Trump’s controversial behavior, but for the actor, now more than ever, “we have an obligation — as we would if it was him or her — to dial it up as much as we can.”

Baldwin’s appearances as Trump have made him an easy Twitter target for the president-elect, who just can’t seem to take a joke. The two have exchanged plenty of words on the social media platform: