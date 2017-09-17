Alec Baldwin Burns Trump While Accepting Emmy For Playing Trump

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression for “SNL” just got the yuuugest stamp of approval.

At Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the actor’s portrayal of the president earned him the statue for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

During his acceptance speech, he burned Trump a couple times, saying, ”At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” referencing the fact that Trump has yet to take one home.

(Host Stephen Colbert also joked about Trump’s lack of Emmys earlier in the show.)

But Baldwin wasn’t done. When talking about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin didn’t have a baby last year, he said, “You put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me.”

Critics and fans praised the actor’s take on Trump long before an Emmy win was even in the picture. Baldwin previously told HuffPost he couldn’t believe how enthusiastic fans were about the impression, which has stood up to some serious in-depth analysis.

