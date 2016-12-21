Aleppo Evacuations Resume After Last-Minute Glitch

Buses loaded with Syrian civilians have begun leaving the last rebel-held enclave of eastern Aleppo again on Wednesday, after being stalled for a day, a U.N. official said.
A convoy of 60 buses carrying people desperate to leave the enclave had been held up in freezing temperatures on Wednesday when an evacuation deal hit a last-minute hitch.
“Buses are now moving again from east Aleppo. We hope that this continues so that people can be safely evacuated,” the U.N. official in Syria told Reuters by email at 1400 GMT.
