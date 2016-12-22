Over 4,000 Fighters Flee Aleppo Overnight; Thousands Of Syrians Still Await Evacuation

OMAR HAJ KADOUR via Getty Images Convoys carried opposition fighters out of the last rebel pocket of Aleppo on Thursday.

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 4,000 fighters were evacuated overnight from east Aleppo to opposition-held areas, under an agreement between the warring sides overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the ICRC said on Thursday.

“Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, in one of the last stages of the evacuation, more than 4,000 fighters were evacuated in private cars, vans, and pick-ups from eastern Aleppo to western rural Aleppo, as per the agreement reached between the different parties,” ICRC spokeswoman Krista Armstrong said.

This brought to around 34,000 the total number of people evacuated from the district in a week-long operation, hampered by heavy snow and wind, she said.

“The evacuation will continue for the entire day and night and most probably tomorrow (Friday). Thousands are still expected to be evacuated,” Armstrong said.

Ammar Abdullah / Reuters Evacuees from a rebel-held area of Aleppo arrived at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Syria on Wednesday.