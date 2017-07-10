AlertWildfire Networks—Providing Early Situational Awareness for the Whittier and Wall Fires, California

The West is in the grips of an intense July heatwave that follows record-breaking precipitation this past winter—all preceded by a half-decade long drought. Cheatgrass is having a banner year, many trees have succumbed to drought and bark beetle infestation, and together, they provide a dangerous cocktail for enhanced fire development as we have witnessed these past few weeks. Fires near Reno, Nevada have scorched nearly 150,000 acres in the past week or so. Fires near Oroville and Lompoc, California have exploded as fire has ignited into stressed landscapes under 100° temperatures. The forecast for later this summer isn’t any better, or for that matter, on a decadal scale as climate change will only exacerbate this problem. Temperatures are not the only factor on the rise as fire fighting costs and economic losses skyrocket. As a nation, we were shocked to see single fire losses in the billion-dollar range (e.g., Valley Fire, $1.5B, Butte Fire $0.5B, California 2015). Not to be out done, our neighbors to the north, experienced nearly $10B in losses in 2016 from the Fort McMurray Fire in Alberta, Canada.

In 2015, I reported on Huffington Post our early efforts to deploy a high tech-driven solution for early fire detection and enhanced situational awareness. The concept is simple: deploy a network of modern HD cameras from mountain tops equipped with near-IR vision to provide early fire detection capabilities, situational awareness during suppression to help support a safer environment for fire fighters, and save money through telepresence so incident command centers can manage limited resources across a broad region. For example, an initial spotter plane may not be needed as a fire manager can easily see within seconds, on an HD camera, the severity of the task ahead. Of course this task may seem conceptually easy, but in practice… not so much! HD cameras are hungry for bandwidth and so a high-speed microwave network must be installed to support 24/7 operations. Also, terabytes of data are streaming in every month and a software infrastructure must be built from scratch to support early fire detection and distribution through websites, mobile phones, etc… In 2016, the AlertTahoe and BLM Nevada Wildland Fire Camera Networks provided support on 108 fires, and many more, when considering our partner network, AlertSoCal, that covers San Diego County and parts of Imperial, Riverside, Orange and Santa Barbara counties. As the AlertWildfire networks continue to grow, their impact becomes greater; for example, a new camera atop Santa Ynez Peak provided a minute-by-minute live stream and time-lapse capability on the Whittier Fire, including the moment the mountain top was burnt over. At the same time, with help from California State Parks, two HD cameras at Oroville Dam were repurposed into fire cameras and brought into service on the AlertTahoe web page to capture dramatic coverage of the Wall Fire. While these events unfolded, fires near Reno, Las Vegas, central Nevada, and along the Nevada-Utah border were also under watch.

Seismologists from the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of California, San Diego, lead this organic project with newcomers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and University of Oregon. Their seismic networks have been repurposed into an ‘all hazards’ approach, where streaming earthquake data, fire imagery and extreme weather monitoring all share the same infrastructure to bring down costs. Lightning map integration has been extremely beneficial for fire discovery. Later this summer, working with a Polish start-up company, IT for Nature, a planned rollout of machine vision for auto smoke/fire detection should bring even greater capabilities to this system. Funding has come from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, CalFire, SDG&E, San Diego County Fire Authority, Tahoe Prosperity Center, and many others.