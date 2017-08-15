Alex Jones Claims Many KKK Demonstrators Are 'Just Jewish Actors'

Oy vey.

Crackpot conspiracy theorist Alex Jones came up with the crackpottiest notion about many Ku Klux Klan demonstrators:

They’re actually Jews!

In the aftermath of the fatal violence involving white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, Jones recalled on his Sunday show a KKK rally he says he was protesting against several years ago.

He claimed that the klansmen were actually federal agents, then offered this nugget about the identity of many white supremacists who attend rallies.

“Quite frankly, I’ve been to these events,” he said in a segment pointed out by Media Matters. “A lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of ‘Seinfeld.’ Literally they’re just Jewish actors. Nothing against Jews in general, but they are leftist Jews that want to create this clash and they go dress up as Nazis. ”

The far-right host, a Sandy Hook denier and 9/11 truther, noted that at one hate-group event in Austin, Texas, they all “looked like Howard Stern.”