Alex Jones Doubles Down On Threats Ahead Of Megyn Kelly Show

Alex Jones, conspiracy theorist and host of “InfoWars,” on Saturday intensified his call for NBC News to release a full, unedited recording of his controversial interview due to air Sunday on the network’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” program.

During a 15-minute rant posted to the live-streaming app Periscope, Jones said that if NBC did not publish at least about 100 minutes of his unedited interview on their website, he would release eight or more hours of secret audio recordings and footage he has of Kelly and her news team.

The recordings, Jones claims, were made in his car and at dinner with Kelly, and in the control room of his studio. During the ramblings he posted, he also insults longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw and calls NBC News and Kelly “frauds.”

Exclusive! Alex Jones Challenges Megan Kelly to release full interview, or he will! https://t.co/CMSOw2aq4M — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 17, 2017

Jones’ threat came after earlier last week he published parts of an off-the-record phone call he had with Kelly before the videotaped interview took place. During that conversation, Kelly tells Jones that she was “not looking to portray you as some boogeyman or just any sort of gotcha moment,” adding, “I just want to talk about you.”

Jones said on Saturday that he is calling on NBC to release the unedited version of his and Kelly’s interview after watching the channel’s teaser of the upcoming profile.

“I’ve already see your promo, a bunch of deception. So that’s why I know that you’re lying. That’s why I released those earlier tapes,” Jones said on Saturday.

“You can easily post that [Sunday] night, so people can see what I said,” he added, referring to the unedited version of their interview.

Critics ― which include families of the children killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings ― have slammed Kelly and NBC News for giving Jones and his rhetoric a platform.

Jones, whose “InfoWars” show has amassed an audience of millions, had previously suggested that the 2012 school massacre was a hoax and claimed the victims’ parents were pretending to mourn as a ruse to promote gun control. He has since conceded that he now believes the shooting, in which 20 children and six adults were slaughtered by a gunman who then killed himself, did occur.

Other dangerous conspiracy theories Jones has peddled on his show include a false story known as Pizzagate that claimed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign staff operated a sex trafficking ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington. The rumors prompted a North Carolina man to bring an assault-style rifle into the restaurant to investigate.

After Jones leaked his phone call with Kelly, NBC News told HuffPost that the network still planned to broadcast the interview as scheduled.