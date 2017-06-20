Alex Rodriguez Says J-Lo Is One Of The Most 'Impressive' People He's Met

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez aren’t afraid to show the world how happy they are.

Lopez recently shared some romantic shots from their recent trip to Paris on Instagram, dubbing the getaway “baecation.” And the former MLB player isn’t staying mum, either.

Rodriguez spoke to Extra on Monday during a press event for ABC’s “Shark Tank.” During the interview, he explained that he and Lopez prioritize spending time together despite their hectic schedules and are very compatible.

“If you want to be together, you are together,” he told Extra. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

The baseball star attended the “Shark Tank” press event as he prepares to become the first Hispanic “shark” on the show in the fall.

“The fact that (Hispanics) contribute over a trillion dollars annually to the economy is just a phenomenal feat,” Rodriguez said, according to CNBC. “I think in D.C. and other business communities, we should be having really smart conversations on how to double that number.”