In a recent interview with People magazine, Alex Rodriguez opened up about one of the many workouts he incorporates into his fitness program: yoga.

“I do diverse lifting, yoga and pilates classes, and make sure I break a sweat at least five days a week,” he said. ”Plus, I eat heathy. I believe the right diet is 80-90 percent of the total program.”

Rodriguez added, “Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”

The retired Major League Baseball player most recently attended a class with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and has tweeted about his yoga habit before, back in 2016:

At least yoga doesn't get rained out. Hopefully we can play ball tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XP6BSNalzH — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) April 4, 2016

Like Rodriguez, many athletes understand the endless benefits of yoga, which is probably why so many incorporate it into their workout routines.