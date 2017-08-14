HEALTHY LIVING
Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Practices Yoga With Jennifer Lopez

And he does pilates, too.

By Carly Ledbetter

In a recent interview with People magazine, Alex Rodriguez opened up about one of the many workouts he incorporates into his fitness program: yoga.

“I do diverse lifting, yoga and pilates classes, and make sure I break a sweat at least five days a week,” he said. ”Plus, I eat heathy. I believe the right diet is 80-90 percent of the total program.” 

Rodriguez added, “Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”

The retired Major League Baseball player most recently attended a class with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and has tweeted about his yoga habit before, back in 2016: 

Like Rodriguez, many athletes understand the endless benefits of yoga, which is probably why so many incorporate it into their workout routines.

Below are six athletes, both active and retired, who’ve given yoga a try:

  • 1 Shaquille O'Neal
    Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images
    "I'm the worst yoga student in the history of yoga," former NBA player Shaq told the Associated Press in 2009 after doing his first yoga class.
  • 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
    Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
    "I do Bikram yoga and a number of other styles too," former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said in a 2003 interview with USA Today. "I believe that yoga is one of the reasons that I was able to play as long and as healthy as I did."
  • 3 Blake Griffin
    Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
    “It is a workout, no matter what people say,” the Los Angeles Clippers basketball player said in a 2014 interview with Sports Illustrated. “For me, the mental part is just as big as the physical part. It kind of lets my mind be at ease and takes my mind off of whatever is going on.”
  • 4 Evan Longoria
    Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Evan Longoria, a third baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, told MLB.com he appreciates the "nice, peaceful mind" yoga gives him.
  • 5 Victor Cruz
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    "I still do yoga now and then," Cruz, a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, told The Cut in 2015. "Yoga’s great; it’s a good way to keep your muscles limber and fluid. Once your muscles get tight, that’s when injuries occur." 
  • 6 Kevin Love
    Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
    Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers told stack.com that yoga "lets me assess not only how my body feels, but where my mind is. It helps me escape all the stresses and pressures of daily life."

