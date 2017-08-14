In a recent interview with People magazine, Alex Rodriguez opened up about one of the many workouts he incorporates into his fitness program: yoga.
“I do diverse lifting, yoga and pilates classes, and make sure I break a sweat at least five days a week,” he said. ”Plus, I eat heathy. I believe the right diet is 80-90 percent of the total program.”
Rodriguez added, “Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”
The retired Major League Baseball player most recently attended a class with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and has tweeted about his yoga habit before, back in 2016:
Like Rodriguez, many athletes understand the endless benefits of yoga, which is probably why so many incorporate it into their workout routines.
Below are six athletes, both active and retired, who’ve given yoga a try:
-
Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images
"I'm the worst yoga student in the history of yoga," former NBA player Shaq told
the Associated Press in 2009 after doing his first yoga class.
-
Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
"I do Bikram yoga and a number of other styles too," former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said in a 2003 interview with USA Today. "I believe that yoga is one of the reasons that I was able to play as long and as healthy as I did."
-
Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
“It is a workout, no matter what people say,” the Los Angeles Clippers basketball player said in a 2014 interview
with Sports Illustrated. “For me, the mental part is just as big as the physical part. It kind of lets my mind be at ease and takes my mind off of whatever is going on.”
-
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
-
"I still do yoga now and then
," Cruz, a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, told The Cut in 2015. "Yoga’s great; it’s a good way to keep your muscles limber and fluid. Once your muscles get tight, that’s when injuries occur."
-
Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers told stack.com that yoga "lets me assess
not only how my body feels, but where my mind is. It helps me escape all the stresses and pressures of daily life."
