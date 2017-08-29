Alex: Trans and Pregnant

Having transitioned from female to male in his early twenties, Alex maintains his female genitalia and, much to his delight, is now pregnant with his first child. In this Camera Conversation, Alex shares his decision to become a dad, his relationship with his partner(s) and his love of testosterone which today makes him very comfortable and complete in his own body.
Story: Alex: I Am A Seahorse
