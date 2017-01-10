ENTERTAINMENT

Brent Rivera Dishes About His Upcoming YouTube RED Film

The social media star also discusses the importance of unplugging from social media.

01/10/2017 05:49 pm ET
Minou Clark Associate Editor of News and Emerging Platforms, The Huffington Post
Michael Bezjian via Getty Images
"Alexander IRL" is set to be released January 11 on YouTube RED.

Vine phenomenon-turned-YouTube vlogger Brent Rivera is the star and titular role of the upcoming YouTube RED original movie “Alexander IRL.”

The movie is based around two brothers, one in high school and the other working at a venture capital firm, who join forces to fulfill their differing goals. The younger brother, played by Rivera, wants help throwing a party in order to reach peak high school popularity. The older brother, played by TK, turns to his younger brother’s tech-savvy friends for help developing a social media app to impress his boss in an innovation competition.

The app the boys end up developing is entirely centered around encouraging people to unplug from social media and engage “IRL.” Interestingly, Rivera shared with Just Jared Jr. that he tries to unplug from social media as much as possible. In an exclusive interview with the publication, Rivera said, “I obviously have to, and want to, keep my followers involved in what I do in my life, but at the same time I do take breaks. I do have time for myself.” 

The film is expected to be received by a wide audience considering Rivera’s extensive social media following. He has over 5 million Facebook likes4 million Instagram followers2 million Twitter followers2 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Vine followers.

Check out the trailer below to see what all the buzz is about.

”Alexander IRL” premieres January 11 on YouTube RED.

