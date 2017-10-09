Alexandra Karam, Making Instagram Look Easy With the PostVu App

Alexandra Karam is the CEO & Founder of PostVu Mobile App. She was born and raised in Moorpark, CA, a suburb just West of Los Angeles and graduated from Cal State University, Northridge in 2016. Alexandra is the youngest of three children to two established immigrants from the Philippines and Lebanon. Everyday she strives to achieve her dream of building a business from the ground up that helps build personal and professional brands in the digital world.

Can you describe your mobile app and what features it has?

I’d love to! PostVu is an Instagram tool that allows users to schedule, plan, design, edit, preview and overall just better manage their accounts and content all prior to posting live. We provide the following features: drafting captions, the ability to set post notifications to maintain peak-period postings that get maximum user interaction, a really solid set of Adobe image editing tools, an image splitter that creates profile banners, the image drag and drop (allows you to arrange and plan your media around a grid as you see fit) and a list view to easily review and manage all of your planned content. These features enable users to remain consistent not only with posting and marketing but also with branding and profile theme. I want to stress that consistency is crucial to running a successful Instagram account. It gives the user’s audience more to connect with, a better understanding of who they are and confidence in what they’re sharing. It’s most beneficial to brands/businesses, social media marketers and really anyone trying to build or manage their presence over Instagram.

Why did you want to pursue creating this app? What makes you passionate about helping others create a beautiful Instagram?

I wanted to pursue this app because it was a tool that I personally needed and I felt that if I needed it, others probably needed and could benefit from it too. I’ve always been interested in owning my own business, but I was never sure of what that business was. I’d brainstorm potential ideas and pitch them to friends and family often but this one was different. When the idea for PostVu crossed my mind, I could literally feel in my gut that it was the one worth pursuing. Since I didn’t have a business yet, I decided to make it my own and be the one to create it!

For me, it’s not so much that I’m passionate about creating beautiful Instagram content – it’s more that I’m passionate about helping people easily, accurately and successfully communicate their messages to the world. It could be an organization, brand/business, public figure, blogger or even an average user.

Who is your primary user for this app and how have you been acquiring users?

As of now, brands and businesses. But more specifically, social media marketers are our primary users. We’ve acquired the majority of our users through word of mouth and App Store searches.

Being an entrepreneur and running a startup is hard. What struggles have you had to overcome in launching the app? How are you differentiating yourself from competitors?

You’re telling me! It’s the wildest roller coaster I’ve ever been on, but I don’t have any intentions of getting off – at least not anytime soon. This is a tough question, though, because I’ve had to overcome a lot of struggles throughout this journey. The main two that come to mind are the mental and financial struggles. I have never learned more about myself and what I’m capable of than I have while pursuing this app. Being an entrepreneur is an on-going mental workout within yourself to do and be better by controlling your thoughts and then putting them into action until they manifest or become habit. It’s so easy to slip and fall off, which is why it’s something I’m constantly focusing on and overcoming. I’ve learned to embrace those moments because I always end up coming back stronger, better and faster. Financially, I went into this with practically nothing so it’s been interesting working to find my way to launch. If there’s anything I can pass on it’s to learn and be cognizant of how to utilize the resources that surround you.

As for our competitors, we’re all aiming to solve the same problems. What we’re trying to do to differentiate ourselves is take our own approach by making it easier to build brand awareness over Instagram.

It seems as though Instagram would be a natural fit to acquire your company or even partner with your company. Have you considered any partnerships with Instagram or building any relationships with Instagram in general?

Building a relationship and/or being acquired by Instagram is definitely something that we’ve considered. With the direction that we are headed, we believe we have a lot to offer. It would be a great opportunity and could open some huge doors on both ends.

I’ve seen that you started selling PostVu hats. What’s the thought process behind that? Is it to enhance your brand as well or is there another purpose behind that?

I initially created the hats for my team but to my surprise, it became something that supporters saw and wanted. I decided to shoot one round and put the profits towards the company. Building brand awareness and a connection with our supporters is always a plus, so it’s been awesome receiving pictures and seeing them rock the hats – gives me butterflies every time!

Do you plan on having an Android app?

Ooo - good question! This is the first time announcing it, but yes! I’m so happy to say that Android is on its way! It’ll be available in the Play Store pretty soon actually!!

Has there been any particular ambassador or influencer that you have been excited about the most using your app?

Honestly, I get so excited about every single person that I find out uses PostVu. It’s an indescribable feeling to see it on any other phone that’s not mine. I will say that a successful influencer and entrepreneur in the digital space, who I truly respect and admire, just recently downloaded the app which resulted in me becoming his newest mentee! To say I’m excited about the opportunity would be an understatement.

Are there any features in particular that are requested that you are looking to add?

I love getting feedback from our users; it’s led us to some really fun ideas, so we will be featuring even more tools for them to manage, curate and design their feed to perfection.

What’s the long term vision for PostVu?

I don’t want to give too much away, so I’ll leave you with this – PostVu long term will be 100% more than just an Instagram design and plan tool. It will be the one-stop-shop for all your marketing needs over social media.

Is there anything else you wanted to mention about the app?

I just want to thank the thousands of worldwide “PostVu-sers” for supporting the app. We love hearing from you, and we love getting feedback on ways to improve it, so please don’t hesitate to email us directly or drop a line or two in the App Store reviews section. This will increase our visibility in the App Store and will help us better help you!

