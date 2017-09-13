Alexandra Socha Talks "Being Human" As She Reprises Deeply Emotional Solo Piece

After a lifetime in theatre and a decade in the media, I’ve been party to a vast array of performance. Ever drawn to the concert and cabaret scene, a person learns to truly expect the unexpected. On any given night, you will discover new stars, be dazzled (or disappointed) by those you thought you understood, learn something new about yourself or your tastes... and sometimes, you are left completely dumbstruck, raw and grateful.

The last scenario is what happened recently when I witnessed a triumphant solo debut by Alexandra Socha, perhaps best known for her tenure in Broadway’s SPRING AWAKENING.

A lengthy intro isn’t necessary in this case but, needless to say, it was an unforgettable evening for everyone involved. If you missed it, this week brings about your second chance as Socha presents an encore performance on September 15 at Greenroom 42.

In anticipation, I took a second to chat with the singing actress as we look back on that momentous debut and collectively aim toward a brighter future.

Lindsay Hackney Photography Alexandra Socha

-------

I was fortunate to be in the audience at 54 Below when you premiered your solo show. Tell me how the piece came together.

A few years back I went through a really difficult time in my professional and ultimately personal life, since my whole life was my profession. I suffered from a severe panic disorder that made me incapable of performing. Years before that I had been toying with the early ideas of what my solo show would ever be if I did one, and the concept of “home” was always at the forefront for me, conceptually. As in, what does that word really mean to someone and what has it meant to me? While healing, I spent so much time having conversations with people who had felt the same things I had and dealt with some of the same issues, so it just seemed that these two things should be married together. I decided I was ready to publicly talk about it, but would always rather sing about something if I have the option.

Someone had told me about the Ricky Ian Gordon song “Finding Home” and that instantly became the jumping off point for the rest of the material. It encapsulated every emotion I had been through, but I love that there is no finality in that piece. Every verb in that song is active, it is searching. It was perfect.

There were a couple other songs I knew I wanted to use but mostly my music director and director (Adam Ben-David and Eric Michael Gillett) and I just focused on what would best tell the story, lyrically speaking, no matter what genre. And then we arranged the songs to sound like they all belonged in the same show. But I also knew I wanted an acoustic sound to the whole night, because there is just something grounding about folk and bluegrass music to me. There’s a comfort in that sound.

Aside from being entertaining and beautifully sung, you got extremely personal. Was it scary digging so deep for your very first cabaret? What were your feelings right before going onstage?

The only scary thing I felt about telling this story on a stage was just that I hoped people liked what I had made, just like with any creative endeavor. I was never nervous about getting deeply personal because it felt necessary to do.

The night at 54 Below was full of my friends and family so I felt a lot of love and support the second I stepped on stage. While this night at The Green Room 42 will have people I know in attendance, I’m really hoping the audience will have a lot more strangers in it, because I think it’s important for me to try my hand at connecting to people who don’t already love me because we’re related. Then I will really know if the show works.

What were the main surprises of the evening? The strongest memories?

As someone who just a few short years ago was terrified to walk on a stage and perform, the best moment of the whole evening was how comfortable I felt. And free. It had been a long time since I had truly felt that way. Maybe a little like falling back in love with an ex-boyfriend you realize you’re supposed to marry? I don’t know, metaphors aren’t my thing.

What sort of response did you receive from audience members and loved ones who were there?

The response from the audience was so overwhelming it added almost 10 minutes to the show run time (sorry 54 Below!). It sort of felt like a wedding. Me marrying myself. Standing in front of some of the most loved people in my life and proclaiming my love for myself and the choices I have made in this life.

The best part though was hearing from fans who had come to the show that I don’t know personally. I had multiple people tell me “I have major anxiety too” or “I’ve had crippling panic attacks all my life and this resonated so deeply with me and I have felt all the things you are feeling.” I mean, that’s the reason we create art of any kind right?

Lindsay Hackney Photography Alexandra Socha

Will there be any changes made for the upcoming performance? Any new material? For those who missed the first performance, and even for those who aren't familiar with you: how would you sum up the show?

At this point, there is no new material in this show. The night at 54 Below felt a little like the dress rehearsal and now we’re in previews and I still feel that the music is working for now. But also, life has changed even in summer season that has passed since I performed this in June so my hope is the message will keep evolving as I go through more new experiences. This show really is a love story, but not about any person or romance. It is about the longest relationship in my life, which is with the theatre. The ways it has been tested, the doubts I have had about staying with it, and the way I have had to renegotiate it’s place in my life. We’re still together for now and if we ever decide to divorce, my guess is it will be amicable.

What else are you working on these days?

This fall I will be appearing in ACTUALLY by Anna Ziegler at Manhattan Theatre Club. I was in the production this summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival and cannot wait for New York audiences to get a taste of this incredible play. It is a two-character production, just me and one other actor, Joshua Boone. It is the most challenging show I’ve yet done, but also one of the most exciting. That was another part of doing FINDING HOME for me, the chance to unashamedly speak publicly about what I’ve worked through as a way to no longer be afraid of it. It really did help release some of the pressure I put on myself to be perfect when I went into rehearsals for ACTUALLY over the summer.

As this will be my first full production in New York in four years, I’m happy to have the chance to release even more this go-around!

Finally, for those battling depression, anxiety or the general struggles of daily life, what words of advice or inspiration can you share?

Ask for help. I lived for so long thinking I was weak if I couldn’t do everything on my own. That is not true. Strength is being able to admit when you need help. There are a lot of very smart people out there. Trust your instincts on who you believe will help you. Also, be unashamed of what you’re going through. It is human.

If others are uncomfortable with or refuse to understand your mental illness then they are probably not people you want to have in your life.

The discussion on mental disorders and illnesses still very much needs to crack open and if you feel ready to speak educationally to others, go for it. We have to be our own advocates. There is still more I can do, but for now I’ll keep singing about it until I figure out the next step.

Lindsay Hackney Photography Alexandra Socha

Read my recap of the evening, originally published on BroadwayWorld:

July 3, 2017 by Matthew Blank

June 28 at Feinstein's/54 Below was one of contrasts, honesty, and raw emotion. When Alexandra Socha took to the stage in FINDING HOME, her venue debut, at 9:30 at night, the house was already noticeably buzzing with a remarkable energy from her friends and fans.

Perhaps sensing that the singing actress was about to lay her soul bare, she was greeted with thunderous applause as she opened with a mashup of "I Wish It So" from JUNO and STATE FAIR's "It Might As Well Be Spring." After greeting the crowd, Socha launched into a stunning rendition of Nickel Creek's "This Side." The tune served as a proper bit of foreshadowing for the sentiments of the next 75 minutes:

There's no path to follow, once you're here / You'll climb up the slide and then you'll slide down the stairs / It's foreign on this side / But it feels like I'm home again / There's no place to hide / But I don't think I'm scared.

The narrative continued as Socha recounted her callback for SPRING AWAKENING at age 17 (complete with the voicemail from Casting, which she saved!) and her unforgettable day going in to perform for Michael Mayer in the AM before heading to Pittsburgh for Carnegie Mellon orientation.

This led seamlessly into my personal favorite tune of the evening: "How Will I Know?" from the absolutely gorgeous Maury Yeston musical DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY, which I am not ashamed to have seen close to 10 times:

How will I know if the life I have chosen is the one meant to be for me? / How will I know if I'm destined for something far beyond what my eyes can see / A way to predict the path that leads us to the end? / What if something deeper is waiting out beyond, around the bend?

Just a few songs in, the enraptured audience focused in with pinpoint precision, we were taken back to the singer's younger days, in which she "was in 400 productions of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in [her] living room between 1990 and 1995" and, at age five, played a Siamese princess in THE KING & I and "wore totally racist makeup that wouldn't be allowed today!" The latter production, incidentally, starred Socha's mother, a grande dame of the New Hampshire theatre scene.

A natural storyteller, she took us on a journey from adolescence to her eventual Broadway debut. Socha lent her glowing soprano voice to such tunes as Yeston's "Home," Sondheim's "Where Do I Belong?" and Bucchino's "Not a Cloud in the Sky."

Then the evening got deep, even as Socha kept the mood light with her airy approach to self-reflection. She spoke of the inevitable tradeoff that comes with finding onstage success at a young age (AKA "having zero life skills") and delved into her struggle with anxiety and panic. Best put, "I'm afraid of nothing in particular, but I am afraid of everything."

She talked about the day it all came to a head, as she was sitting onstage in 2012 in a workshop performance and simply couldn't go on anymore.

"The show began and I entered a state of panic SO intense...I was literally convulsing. It was pulsing and radiating shakes throughout my entire body. The tears just kept pouring down my face and nobody had any idea what to do. And then I heard the worst words ever spoken: 'Alexandra, you're on...'"

In a feat that can only be described as an absolute triumph in the balancing act that is high-level cabaret, this remarkably personal and vulnerable moment led into a rousing, folk-y rendition of "Totally Fucked" from SPRING AWAKENING and never has the song held more resonance.

In the end, what was achieved was a very rare breed of solo show. The music was emotional, the vocals were sublime, but the message reigned supreme. Socha spoke about her subsequent struggle with what was referred to as a panic disorder, and her work with a cognitive therapist. As is the nature of cabaret, one generally focuses on the music. But in this case, the true star was the artist's message and absolutely fearless approach to battling her demons.

"A cast member looked at me and was like, 'You're just surviving right now, aren't you?'" she recalled. "I couldn't have that. It wasn't that I didn't want to let anybody else down. I didn't want to let down the girl whose dream this all was."

As the evening closed out with an eclectic sampling of tunes, including John Mayer's "In Repair," the mood in the intimate room was one of triumph, joy, strength, and perseverance.

Personally, I have dealt with depression and anxiety, and I have survived several panic attacks in my life. To anyone struggling with any of this, take a page from Socha's diary and, if necessary, seek the help you need. There is no shame in fixing oneself, and there is beauty in all things.

FINDING HOME is a show I won't soon forget. The music, the crowd, the honesty all converged to create a cathartic and necessary experience for me. And I don't think I'm alone in that sentiment.

---------