Alexis Ohanian Says Serena Williams' Baby 'Has To Be A Girl'

Serena Williams is expecting her first baby soon, prompting Jimmy Kimmel to ask the tennis star’s fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, about its gender on his show Tuesday night.
Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, conceded that he and Williams did not know, despite earlier reports, but have their hunches ― and that Williams has a rather strong one.
Noting that his beloved won the Australian Open while pregnant, Ohanian said:
She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ ― only a woman could be strong enough to take on.
You bet he got some big applause for that one.
Watch the whole exchange above and keep an ear out for Kimmel congratulating the “nerd-makes-good” for getting to “copulate” (yeah, he went there) with one of the world’s greatest athletes.
