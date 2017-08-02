Alexis Ohanian Says Serena Williams' Baby 'Has To Be A Girl'

Serena Williams is expecting her first baby soon, prompting Jimmy Kimmel to ask the tennis star’s fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, about its gender on his show Tuesday night.

Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, conceded that he and Williams did not know, despite earlier reports, but have their hunches ― and that Williams has a rather strong one.

Noting that his beloved won the Australian Open while pregnant, Ohanian said:

She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ ― only a woman could be strong enough to take on.

You bet he got some big applause for that one.