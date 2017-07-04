Alexz Johnson's A Stranger Time begins Right Now.

While the pop princesses who rule today’s music scene rely on sex and scandal to sell their music, Alexz Johnson doesn’t need to. There are no gimmicks to her look or her sound and she doesn’t waste her lyrics on things like throwing shade or spewing stupidity. There is more conviction and honesty to her voice in a single line of any one of her songs than there are in entire albums of some of her contemporaries, her strength is in her skill.

Born and raised in Canada, Johnson started her career on The Disney Channel original series “So Weird” and has spent the last seventeen years working her ass off. She’s starred in television, film, and has been diligently honing her craft as a singer and songwriter with 2 studio albums, 5 EPs, 3 demo compilations, a live album, and countless soundtrack features. In short… the woman doesn’t f* around.

Today, she releases “Right Now” the first single off of her third studio album A Stranger Time, and it’s brilliant. “I chose Right Now as the first single from the album because it just spoke to me the loudest,” Johnson said of the song. “I am a Canadian immigrant living in the US on a green card. I have empathy and compassion for what is happening in America right now. The song is an organic expression of what it must feel like to be oppressed and denied. Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and we need to support one another in making them possible”

Alexz Johnson / Right Now - Cover Art

The song features lyrics like: You think you’re safe behind a passport / you were shaking in the airport line / Telling stories you were hearing / you can’t deny someone could lose their mind/ lose their mind… lose their mind.

With everything going on in our country today, travel bans, twitter-wars, and people caring way too much about which bathroom people use, “Right Now,” and the entire concept of A Stranger Time, is very poignant. “I really allowed these songs to create themselves,” Johnson says of writing the album. “I had no preconceived notions of the overall “sound” of the album and I eased my grip more than ever before. I allowed the recording process, the band and the songs to create the end result naturally. I hope this album is never pegged as “trendy”. That’s the last thing I wanted to do.” She continues to say that she hopes her fans hear the rawness and honesty in her songs.

Alexz Johnson Johnson in the studio

While Johnson may not be the only artist releasing these kinds of songs, she’s sets herself apart by the way she conveys her sound – with honesty; again there are no gimmicks here, just good-old-fashioned artistry. “It’s the most “chill” album I’ve done, in my opinion,” She says. “It’s a record you can put on in the kitchen while you’re making dinner, or swinging in your porch chair outside with a glass of wine. I hope it’s an experience,” and if “Right Now” is any indication of what’s to come on the album, it will be.

"Right Now" is available today via all online retailers. You can find the iTunes link here