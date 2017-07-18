Strangers Rescue Panicked Alfred Angelo Customers By Donating Their Wedding Gowns

Finding the perfect wedding dress can already be an emotional and stressful ordeal. But when your dressmaker declares bankruptcy, the experience can fast transform into disaster.
That’s the situation that many brides-to-be across the nation are facing this month after the sudden closure of Alfred Angelo, the Florida-based bridal manufacturer and retailer. Many customers said they’d already paid for their wedding dresses, while others had ordered gowns they’d had their hearts set on for their big day.
Social media has been swamped with messages of fury and anxiety from agitated Alfred Angelo clients, but amid these panicked posts have been messages of tremendous generosity and compassion: Strangers across North America are offering to loan their own wedding dresses ― for free ― to those who suddenly find themselves in need of one.
“If I can help ease someone else’s heartache just with a dress that honestly isn’t doing anything but sitting in my closet, then why shouldn’t I do so?” Ishita Kent told TODAY Style Monday.
Kent, from Dallas, Texas, is one of the many women who have stepped up on social media to offer their wedding gowns to the brides affected.
Since Alfred Angelo’s closure last week, many bridal companies ― including the national chain David’s Bridal, as well as local stores like Taylor’s Bridal Boutique in Ontario, Canada, and The Bridal Boutique in Naperville, Illinois ― have come forward with offers of help and discounts to brides impacted by the company’s bankruptcy.
Alfred Angelo issued a statement of apology on Monday but provided scant information as to whether customers would ever get the dresses they’d ordered.
The company merely directed people to email a Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee for more details on their “order status.”
