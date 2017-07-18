Strangers Rescue Panicked Alfred Angelo Customers By Donating Their Wedding Gowns

Finding the perfect wedding dress can already be an emotional and stressful ordeal. But when your dressmaker declares bankruptcy, the experience can fast transform into disaster.

That’s the situation that many brides-to-be across the nation are facing this month after the sudden closure of Alfred Angelo, the Florida-based bridal manufacturer and retailer. Many customers said they’d already paid for their wedding dresses, while others had ordered gowns they’d had their hearts set on for their big day.

I've had the shock, the tears and now I'm just pissed. Heartbroken doesn't cover it, hope I find a better dress. 💔#alfredangelo — Sammy Jade (@sammyyjadee) July 14, 2017

Social media has been swamped with messages of fury and anxiety from agitated Alfred Angelo clients, but amid these panicked posts have been messages of tremendous generosity and compassion: Strangers across North America are offering to loan their own wedding dresses ― for free ― to those who suddenly find themselves in need of one.

Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine! pic.twitter.com/LyCwfMD3Jn — Macie Hanrahan (@maciecakes13) July 14, 2017

“If I can help ease someone else’s heartache just with a dress that honestly isn’t doing anything but sitting in my closet, then why shouldn’t I do so?” Ishita Kent told TODAY Style Monday.

Kent, from Dallas, Texas, is one of the many women who have stepped up on social media to offer their wedding gowns to the brides affected.

If any bride affected by #AlfredAngelo and is a size 12, I have a brand new David's bridal dress. Please dm me for information. I am in Ohio — Andrea Gasser (@gassersweet) July 18, 2017

#alfredangelo if you've been affected and can send proof, I will give you my dress for free. DM me. Needs to be cleaned and shipped. pic.twitter.com/X4jADWp1uA — Cassandra Duck (@CassieDuck814) July 14, 2017

Any DFW bride affected by #AlfredAngelo that needs a dress ASAP I have an unaltered ivory Watters size 10 with belt! pic.twitter.com/BAePMyicsJ — Lauren Evans (@LaurenMarie463) July 15, 2017

Any brides in the Houston area that have been affected by the #alfredangelo closing I will lend out my wedding dress! pic.twitter.com/hiMXyvfcuK — Corrina (@corrinalynnrr) July 16, 2017

wanting offer someone affected by the #alfredangelo #alfredangelobridal scandal my wonderful dress. size 16 slightly altered disney dress. pic.twitter.com/GAIKHQb7mm — Marsha A Clark (@marshaclark80) July 17, 2017

And on this day my Fairy Godmother rescued me. A generous donor is sending me a brand new designer wedding dress for free 💙😭 #AlfredAngelo — Amber McGraw (@808Amber) July 16, 2017

Since Alfred Angelo’s closure last week, many bridal companies ― including the national chain David’s Bridal, as well as local stores like Taylor’s Bridal Boutique in Ontario, Canada, and The Bridal Boutique in Naperville, Illinois ― have come forward with offers of help and discounts to brides impacted by the company’s bankruptcy.

Alfred Angelo issued a statement of apology on Monday but provided scant information as to whether customers would ever get the dresses they’d ordered.