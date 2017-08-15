‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Icons Ali Wong, Randall Park Pen Rom-Com For Netflix

Good news, “Fresh Off the Boat” fans.

The duo, who both worked on the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” penned the new romantic-comedy script with writer Michael Golamco. The story “follows two childhood friends who fall in love as adults — though they’ve ended up in vastly different socioeconomic situations.”

Fans are already amped:

It's been v bad lately, but there HAVE been great film/tv announcements: @aliwong Netflix film, @2DopeQueens on HBO, @dopequeenpheebs film — Angelica F. (@AngelicaFlori0) August 15, 2017

There’s sure to be great chemistry between Wong and Randall because, according to the Angry Asian Man blog, the two, along with Golamco, “go way back to their days at UCLA.”