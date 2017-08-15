‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Icons Ali Wong, Randall Park Pen Rom-Com For Netflix

Good news, “Fresh Off the Boat” fans.
Comedian/writer Ali Wong and actor/filmmaker Randall Park are slated to star in an upcoming Netflix feature comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The duo, who both worked on the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” penned the new romantic-comedy script with writer Michael Golamco. The story “follows two childhood friends who fall in love as adults — though they’ve ended up in vastly different socioeconomic situations.”
Fans are already amped:
There’s sure to be great chemistry between Wong and Randall because, according to the Angry Asian Man blog, the two, along with Golamco, “go way back to their days at UCLA.”
We can’t wait to see the sparks fly.
