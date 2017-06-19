Alice Waters is a critically acclaimed chef and sustainability pioneer, so there’s no one better to remind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that he is responsible for making real change in the food world.

Having spent her life trying to transition the food system back to a local, organic focus, Waters sees Amazon’s pending purchase of Whole Foods as a huge opportunity.

Waters voiced that opinion by penning an open letter to Bezos and sharing it on Twitter.

With its purchase of Whole Foods Market, Amazon is hoping to compete with Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer. Walmart’s e-commerce sales grew 63 percent year-over-year, and it now plans to add online ordering with curbside pickup in over 1,000 locations. Amazon’s grocery attempts, on the other hand, have not been very successful, which is why its purchase of Whole Foods is an interesting one.

Whole Foods currently has 431 stores nationwide ― and it is a beloved option for organic produce and local products already. With the financial backing of Amazon behind it, it could further delve into this market and support local foods in a real way.