Alicia Keys Is Bare-Faced And Bold On 4 Epic New Elle Covers

Her "true colors" are shining through.

Alicia Keys is a burst of color in dark times. We’re taking her latest cover shoot as proof. 

Keys stars on not one, not two, but four high fashion covers for Elle Brasil, wearing her rainbow box braids in different styles and rocking four major looks (ahem, that yellow jacket with shearling sleeves!). These might be our favorites of her magazine covers yet. 

“Thank you @ellebrasil for capturing my true colors ❤️💛💚💙💜🌈🌈 Can’t wait to come to Rio and feel all that magnificent energy!! 😘😘😘,” she captioned the photos on Instagram.

The singer famously joined the #nomakeup movement in June 2016, though she sometimes sports minimal amounts of product. She looks flawless on the new covers in what appears to be mostly light face makeup. 

We’re fallin’ in love with this lady all over again, one cover at a time. 

