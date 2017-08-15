When #AliensGiveEarthTours, Our View Of The World Changes

It’s unlikely that we’re completely alone in the universe. It’s more probable that aliens simply don’t want to meet us. And after the last six months, can you blame them?
If they are out there, though, they must see Earth much differently than we do. For this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we explored that idea with #AliensGiveEarthTours!
Here are some of the very best:
This is the planet David Bowie used to live on before he came to Snargulax 5.#AliensGiveEarthTours— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 15, 2017
Try Austin or a Portland... you can pretty much walk around and no one will even notice your gills or your prehensiles #AliensGiveEarthTours— Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 15, 2017
Sorry folks, after what happened to the last guy in Area 51, we aren't allowed to stop anymore #AliensGiveEarthTours @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) August 15, 2017
"These are what Earthlings call Donuts. I had 2 this morning...delicious."#AliensGiveEarthTours @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/P6knFuzrNb— CK (@charley_ck14) August 15, 2017
#AliensGiveEarthTours— Jo Keskills (@jokeskills) August 15, 2017
This is the planet that looks intelligent but isn't really.
Okay, before we start, does anyone need to phone home?#AliensGiveEarthTours— John Lane (@JohnFPLane) August 15, 2017
#AliensGiveEarthTours "This is Dennis Rodman & he's not one of them but he's not one of us either..." @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/8B91OetEvp— Juss (@Gasoline_Vest77) August 15, 2017
#AliensGiveEarthTours This blue dress appears to be Earth's most controversial item for reasons our scientists are still trying to explain. pic.twitter.com/3YMKjxeix7— Joel M (@joelberg31) August 15, 2017
The "humans" are split in two types. One type is composed of beautiful beings, the other is composed of men.— Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) August 15, 2017
#AliensGiveEarthTours
They eat this, but also play with it. #AliensGiveEarthTours pic.twitter.com/lbX6Mzdl8w— Chris Barton (@oklamediacritic) August 15, 2017
They honor important days in their history by eating, drinking, BBQing and buying mattresses on sale #AliensGiveEarthTours— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 15, 2017
They actually do come in more colors... this was a bad example.#AliensGiveEarthTours@HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/kRk0KLKCd9— Mo Fei Chen (@DynaMoChen) August 15, 2017
#AliensGiveEarthTours Humans love hugs. Hug them lots! Hug them to death 😀 pic.twitter.com/zJCe9sHzea— Ray*mond L*i (@madbarrister) August 15, 2017
Due to high demand we're currently experiencing a shortage of novelty tiki torches in the souvenir shop #AliensGiveEarthTours pic.twitter.com/5U1YTSHjjC— angrypeanut™ (@Angrypeanut4) August 15, 2017
#AliensGiveEarthTours— Russ (@BassMan1968) August 15, 2017
The album was better than the live show. pic.twitter.com/SdK0vz0xMd
#AliensGiveEarthTours— Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) August 15, 2017
The year is 1933...I mean 2017...
"This is America...and we're walking...we're walking..."#AliensGiveEarthTours @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/oOfN5uEm41— CK (@charley_ck14) August 15, 2017
Here's a church, a synagogue, and a mosque. They're where people wear different hats and tell the same story.#AliensGiveEarthTours— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 15, 2017
Please feel free to take a souvenir home with you #AliensGiveEarthTours pic.twitter.com/pkaafExIjo— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 15, 2017
OH ,This is gonna be great! We are gonna make this guy poop his pants #AliensGiveEarthTours @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/X9PquEw92T— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) August 15, 2017
These are the devices that replaced eye contact #AliensGiveEarthTours pic.twitter.com/f3aX1Eja9e— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) August 15, 2017
Here are the Kardashians. Some earthlings worship them. We've done diagnostics, & we still can't figure out why. #AliensGiveEarthTours— Robyn Your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) August 15, 2017
Oh, I'll gladly take you to our leader.. Do what you will.#AliensGiveEarthTours— Ronny Pascale (@ronnypascale) August 15, 2017
Everywhere..it's just a..hot..ass..mess. #AliensGiveEarthTours— Tentative Ellipses (@ErinLea7) August 15, 2017
