Kentucky Official: All The State's Bourbon Wouldn't Make Fed Voter Demand Seem Sensible

Several states are not only flatly turning down demands for voter information from President Donald Trump’s commission investigating “election integrity,” but are doing so with a certain furious panache.

In a particularly blistering comment, Kentucky’s Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said there’s “not enough bourbon here in Kentucky to make this request seem sensible.”

Grimes made the comment on MSNBC Friday, the same day Mississippi’s Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said he’d tell Kris Kobach, vice chairman of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe called the request “silly,” while other state officials blasted the “waste” of taxpayer money for an investigation into what New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Trump’s “debunked” theory of vote fraud.

Kobach sent a letter Wednesday to every state demanding voter data, which include names, addresses, birthdays and partial Social Security numbers, among other information. So far, at least 20 states have refused to supply some or all of the information, saying the request is illegal, intrusive or unnecessary.

“Not on my watch are we going to be releasing sensitive information that relates to the privacy of individuals,“Grimes said on MSNBC. “Not on my watch are we going to be using an ... unsecured web site. They wanted us to actually upload this sensitive information — Americans’ Social Security numbers, their dates of birth.”

Grimes has written directly to Kobach saying she has no intention of releasing “Kentuckians’ sensitive personal data to the federal government.”

“The president created his election commission based on the false notion that ‘voter fraud’ is a widespread issue. It is not,” she added.

Trump slammed states in a tweet Saturday for refusing to release the information to his administration, asking, “What are they trying to hide?”