All Aboard - Next Stop Political Suicide

Just when you thought it was safe to be a Republican!

Republicans heaved a sigh of relief on August 14th. The leader of their politically regressive party amended his ‘weak as water’ statement about the Charlottsville, VA travesty of domestic terrorism two days previously.

After taking heat for not calling out hate groups by name on August 12th he made what appeared to be a much stronger statement.

“… Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America…”

Fast forward one day and voila, Mr. Trump reverted to form.

“... I will tell you something. I watched those very closely, much more closely than you people watched it. And you have – you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group – you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent...”

The collective groan of Republican lawmakers was almost palpable. “What do we say and do now? A number of them spoke out almost immediately.

As always, the voice of Mitch McConnell was off someplace distant. After all he needs to protect the Republican brand. An August 15th Politico article by Austin Wright reported, “A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Kentucky Republican had no new comment in response to Trump’s remarks Tuesday.”

Let’s not just blame McConnell though. Here’s a call-out to all the Democrats who under the guise of calling for change in Washington, but really wanted that ‘change’ in their pocketbooks voted for Donald Trump.

Yes, I’m talking about the slew of closet Trump supporters who voted for the man but didn’t want to own up to it. There’s lots of blame to go around.

Ultimately, we usually get what we pay for. And, in this case we got it in spades.

Up until today Republican lawmakers have fought a losing battle as they try to balance support for their leader while facing angry crowds at home. And, it’s not even clear at this point what they will do moving forward.

As for all the others who voted for Mr. Trump for whatever motivation — you have to live with the consequences.

A look on the bright side. Donald Trump’s not so hidden dog whistle support of white nationalist extremists has alerted uninformed citizens of just how pervasive racial and religious bigotry remains over 150 years after the end of the civil war.

And, it goes much deeper than simple bigotry. Parents explain to your children why we still have no Equal Rights Amendment (ERA.) Don’t be duped by others or your own indifference. The cancer of prejudice, hatred, unequal opportunity, poverty and a whole list of societal ills is alive and thriving. There is no miracle cure.

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party,” is a phrase created as a typing drill presumably not long after the Civil War. Pretty fitting given the current turn of events.

There’s no one to stop us from examining it in real world terms - 20017.

Now is the time for all women and men of good conscience to speak up against bigotry and hatred wherever it rears it’s ugly head. We will never eradicate all prejudice. But, if we don’t give it our best effort we are doomed to relive the ignominy of past history.

Unlike Donald Trump, I believe we are a great nation. We are far from perfect though.

If you’re one of the millions of American citizens who want to be proud of our country then step up to the plate. Let your voice be heard. Don’t tolerate the intolerable. Don’t let things just happen. Don’t use the fact that you are disenchanted with politics as an excuse to do nothing.

I don’t know if President Trump has begun the process of a slow form of hara-kiri. There’s is no way to tell.

Here’s what you can do though!