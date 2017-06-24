All About Fidget Spinners

Fidget spinners are one of the hottest crazes this year. You can find them almost anywhere; online, at hobby stores and many local department stores. These small devices contain a ball bearing that users hold onto in order to rotate the spinner. The sensory pleasure that some experience is immense and many children have gravitated towards these devices. If you’ve never heard of fidget spinners before or are just interested in learning a little bit more about them, keep reading to find out more.

The History Of Them

Even just last year, no one had even heard of the term “fidget spinner”. It’s history is a little difficult to determine as you can read here in this Huffington Post article. Some give credit to an inventor in Florida named Catherine Hettinger. Although, others claim that she wasn’t the first one to invent this product. While the history of fidget spinners are unclear, the popularity of them isn’t.

They Aren’t Just For Kids

Fidget spinners may be marketed as being mostly for kids, but adults are getting in on the fun too. Custom fidget spinners are gaining popularity with adults. They tend to not use the standard plastic spinner that you see children using. Instead, they are choosing higher quality spinners that are made with original designs. In fact, many adults even are collecting them and they are becoming popular with hobby enthusiasts.

How They Can Be Beneficial

The sole purpose of fidget spinners was just probably for recreational purposes. However, they are proving to have other benefits as well. These include:

Stops Fidgeting. Some kids struggle with fidgeting in school . This can make it difficult to get their school work done or to concentrate in class. Fidget spinners give them a way to stop fidgeting, but still be able to focus and make it through the school day.

. This can make it difficult to get their school work done or to concentrate in class. Fidget spinners give them a way to stop fidgeting, but still be able to focus and make it through the school day. Combats Long Wait Times . It can be difficult for both adults and kids to deal with long wait time. Fidget spinners can help curb the distraction and boredom that they may face no matter where they are at. They are a great alternative to electronic devices like phones or tablets.

. It can be difficult for both adults and kids to deal with long wait time. Fidget spinners can help curb the distraction and boredom that they may face no matter where they are at. They are a great alternative to electronic devices like phones or tablets. It Can Bring Out Creativity . For writers, artists or those that need to tap into the creative side of their brains often, fidget spinners can help. The simple act of using a fidget spinner can allow this creative side to come out, even when they are struggling with a project.

. For writers, artists or those that need to tap into the creative side of their brains often, fidget spinners can help. The simple act of using a fidget spinner can allow this creative side to come out, even when they are struggling with a project. It Can Help With Disorders Like Autism/ADHD. Many parents of individuals that suffer from disorders like Autism or ADHD have found that fidget spinners have helped their children. They have improved their ability to concentrate or to minimize obsessive issues. Because fidget spinners are small, the child can easily bring the device with them wherever they go without burdening the parent. This article talks a little bit more how fidget spinners are helping some individuals.

What To Look For In A Fidget Spinner

Not all fidget spinners are created the same and trying to choose one can be overwhelming. You will see that there’s everything available from different colors, sizes and weights. Here are some things you should look for when choosing a fidget spinner.