All Hail Queen Sugar

Queen Cersi might be reigning in Game of Thrones, but the real queens are the dynamic black women on Queen Sugar currently in its second season on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). Based on the novel by Natalie Baszile, Queen Sugar is written, directed, and executive produced by Ava DuVerney who recently won an academy award for Best Documentary Feature Film for her Netflix special, 13th.

Queen Sugar depicts the lives of three siblings taking over the family sugar cane farm in New Orleans, Louisiana. This show doesn't shy away from issues currently affecting the black community including police brutality, social justice, discrimination, and the difficulties facing black business owners. And in the hands of the skillful DuVerney, Queen Sugar expands this narrative.

Admittedly, I was skeptical of Queen Sugar. I assumed it would be similar to Tyler Perry's The Have and The Have Nots, a hit on OWN. And while I appreciate what Tyler Perry has done for black actors, with its cheesy dialog, bad acting, and implausible storylines, the show is unwatchable. Alternatively, Queen Sugar demonstrates what can be done with beautiful locations, great actors, and the amazing vision of an experienced director.

True Blood alum, Rutina Wesley, stars as sister Nova and she is all #blackgirlmagic. Nova is a cross between Angela Davis and Eryka Badu. Her speeches on social justice is all Angela Bassett in Waiting to Exhale walking away after setting the car on fire and not looking back. It's a plus that Wesley is such a beautiful black woman rocking those Michelle Obama arms.

Dawn-Lyen Gardner stars as step-sister Charlie. After her marriage fell apart, she returns to Louisiana to make a home for her son while adjusting to a city she never felt a part of. Charlie could have been written as the stereotypical black and bougie woman who looks like she has it all but doesn't (see any Tyler Perry movie or any movie with a black lead on Lifetime). But Charlie has more depth, Gardner gives the character so many emotions as she tries to handle the expectations of her family and her own insecurities.

And my favorite character, Aunt Vi played by Tina Lifford, shows that black women are sexy at any age. She is the backbone of the family and I love watching her deal with trying to be the surrogate mother for adult siblings, but trying hard to let them be adults. It's a battle I can relate to and it's fun watching her make the same mistakes I make in my own life.

Queen Sugar also has well developed parts for black men. Take the character Ralph Angel played by the incredibly attractive Kofi Siriboe who recently appeared in the movie, Girls’ Trip. In Queen Sugar he's multidimensional, stubborn yet loving, needy yet prideful and fiercely protective of his son, Blue, who plays with a little black Barbie the way other little boys play with cars. The episode where he stands up for his son's right to play with whatever toy he wants is just great television.

The spectacular shots of New Orleans, characters you can relate to, interesting storylines, and scenes so full of emotion you'll need the entire box of Kleenex are just some of the reasons to check out Queen Sugar. So don't give up your diet of dragons and white walkers, just add a little sugar to it.