Move abroad and change your culture. Move to Paris and change your entire universe, thought processes and way of thinking. At least, that’s what’s supposed to happen, right?

Between romanticised visions of the city of lights, and scathing think pieces, there’s very little out there in which to really grasp what everyday life is really like in Paris. And the truth is, it’s neither here nor there.

Paris is a city charged with its own stereotype. Tied to its own history, both real and culturally assimilated, the city has been distorted beyond recognition, extrapolated and intensified beyond the bounds of reality. In the travel-writing hemisphere, you’ll find arguments both for and against life in the city, each narrative boasting its own, unique set of supporters. Of course, there are glimmers of truth in both arguments, and overlooking them entirely for their sweeping generalisations would be a mistake in itself. The fact is, life in the city is a whole lot more banal than you might have been led to believe; but there’s no fun in that, is there?

Foreignness, apparently, is a big deal to the locals. An article I read recently honed in on the fact that, over the course of their two year stay in the city, the writer (who was of English-language origin) was repeatedly asked where they were from, after having uttered but a simple phrase in French. “Why”, they seemed to ask, “can locals not just accept the fact that I’m speaking their language, that I’m assimilating into their culture and that I, too, am making a life for myself here?”. The fact is, no matter where you go in the world, no matter what second language you speak, people are going to enquire about your nationality; it’s not a habit unique to Parisians, it’s just human nature. Native English speakers might simply argue that this is not the case because we’re habituated to hearing people speaking our mother tongue as their second language. Outside of this lexical anomaly, however, it’s not entirely the case.

You’re making a life for yourself in the city, but speaking the language is not going to be enough. This is, inevitably, a fact that you will encounter as a foreigner no matter where you go in the world. Cultural tics have to be learned over time, and expecting to have the lay of the land from the get go is simply not realistic. The pressure from living in Paris, however, eliminates any kind of rationality when it comes to uprooting your life. The romanticised branding of the city has pushed all kinds of realism out of the window and it seems, if your life doesn’t resemble a waking dream every second that you’re in the city of lights, there is something inherently wrong with you.

Projection and reality are things worlds apart. When things go wrong in places like Paris, they seem somehow exacerbated, made uglier by the prettiness of the surroundings. Newsflash; Paris has its own set of idiots, and they’re not going to go away just because you’re living out your fantasy of living in a romantically poky flat with a view on the Eiffel Tower. The problem is, of course, that when the idiots do raise their heads (as they always, inevitably will), they will somehow seem more insidious than the idiots from your hometown, shouting things that you never envisaged hearing in this city of dreams, this place where everything was supposed to come together. Things put on pedestals tumble harder and more quickly than anything else and when Paris shifts into the light of day, it might be starker than you had bargained for.