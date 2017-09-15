All In on Climate

Climate change has been the focus of many media headlines these past months, and rightly so, as we are at a critical moment for the planet we all share. Never has it been so vital for everyone to rally together in support of its health. Like many companies, even before the threat of the U.S. Administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement was made real, we joined the “We’re Still In” campaign to show that we would not be backing down. As the reality of climate change unfolds before our very eyes, we’re not just “still in”, we’re “all in.”

It has been a decade since we set our sights on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Since then, the science has grown stronger, the evidence has gotten clearer, and it’s telling us that we must do more.

That is why, last week, we launched a plan that goes much further than ever before – it’s a plan that focuses on not just our direct operations, but our entire value chain, because that is where we have the greatest impact. The goals and commitments in our Sustainable in a Generation plan may seem ambitious, and they certainly are, but they’re also absolutely necessary if we’re to keep the planet healthy and its people thriving.

That is not to say that we have not made great progress already. Today, our entire U.S. and U.K. operations are now powered by huge wind farms. And by the end of next year, we’ll have 11 countries around the world with 100% renewable electricity.

Renewable technology continues to improve and we are convinced this is the right time to go further still. It means partnering with those who have capital to build the large assets we need and ensuring purchasing commitments 15, 20, and even 25 years into the future that will create a solid stream of revenue for clean energy suppliers.

In time, we believe this approach will help get coal off the grid entirely. The U.K. is a great example of how progress is being made. It was the first country to generate electricity from coal in 1882, but moved to operating entirely coal-free for a full 24-hour period for the first time ever earlier this year.

The same is happening in the U.S., where the number of coal mines is diminishing and there are five times as many people employed in renewable energy than in coal mining.

While progress has been made, we can and should be striving for more. A key part of our plan to go all in to address climate change hinges on deepcollaboration with others.

For example, there are nearly a million farmers that grow raw materials for us and they are now becoming powerful agents of change in the battle to reduce carbon emissions. Through initiatives likes the Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming, which we launched two years ago, we are working with them to transform their lives by improving farming practices and in doing so we are sequestering large amounts of carbon.

With our suppliers – we know that deforestation is driving climate change and we have already committed to eliminate it from our Palm, Beef, Soy and Paper supply chains through working with our suppliers and with origin governments. To support this we have now committed to hold our total land use flat to avoid putting any additional pressure on the conversion of forests to agriculture. We believe this is an essential commitment that all should make.

These great examples are on top of the work we are doing with Governments, peers and our customers, so when we announced our plan last week, and issued a call to action for others to help us in our efforts, the response from both current and potential future collaborators around the world was truly humbling.

The opportunities for collaboration are truly exciting but we cannot underestimate the power of one critical ally in our efforts – the consumer, or rather, the billions of consumers around the world who can help us make these goals a reality.

When we say we’re “all in” when it comes to addressing climate change, we’re stepping in with the full weight of our brands behind us, and one great example is our new M&M’s campaign, which we will launch during Climate Week.

The sight of our world-famous M&M’s characters standing up for renewable energy is a bold and unique image, unlike anything that’s been used before with a brand of this scale.

I like to think that what we are doing with M&M’s is fun, brave and maybe a little bit cheeky, but we also hope that it drives the billions of consumers that enjoy our products to think about the role they could play in building a more sustainable planet.