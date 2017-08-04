All in the Family: Dismantling the Binary of Work-Life Balance

This post is the latest in the series “Connecting All the Dots” an ongoing discussion about and across movements. While connecting two dots only makes a simple line, connecting ALL the dots can create a completely different picture that can help provide a new insight on the issues of the day.

The firewall between the public sphere of professional life and the the private sphere of the home and family, once a time-honored artifact, is now receiving more and more pushback. I am not the first one to observe this - I am not even the first to do so on this website. In seeking to find equilibrium between the rigors of navigating a career and the personal space of home and family, the idea of “work-life balance” is, ironically enough, not only the fulcrum on which the personal and the professional seek balance, but the rationale for their existence as a binary in the first place. This blog post then, is not so much a critique of the binary in order to provide a roadmap to improved “balance,” but rather a case study in how a cultural lens and the concept of family help us understand why the binary is a false choice. I seek equanimity, not equilibrium.

This week provided two opportunities for sharing personal histories to promote professional goals. On Monday, Former Secretary Norman Y. Mineta spoke to an audience of mostly Asian American and Pacific Islander interns at a “Fireside Chat” sponsored by APIA Vote. The trails Secretary Mineta has blazed as one of the first Asian American members of Congress and the first to hold a Cabinet level office have been followed by other AAPI people in pursuit of public service (myself included). But his story is meaningful precisely because the contours of his personal life informed by the experience of internment as a Japanese American during WWII have provided us as AAPIs a roadmap of resilience and persistence to overcome institutional and systemic racism. As a fellow UC Berkeley alum, I have followed his career with a particularly personal pride, which was on full display back in 2010 when the DC chapter of our alumni association was looking for an honoree for their annual awards event. After overcoming initial shock and disappointment at fellow alums who were not as aware of his career, I recommended him for the award and brought in a cohort of new donors and supporters.

Aryani Ong Asian American UC Berkeley alums from the 50s, the 90s, and the 2010s

The following night, I was able to turn an even more cultural and family oriented lens to the work on supporting public service across generations. What initially started as an effort to bring a busy set of folks doing public service work in Filipino American communities together to reconnect and share food and stories morphed into what we called both “Intergenerational Dialogue” and “Kuwentuhan” (Storytelling) in turn. The discussion was led by pillars in the community we have come to call “Tito Jon” and “Tita Bing” (Uncle and Auntie respectively), and our familial terms of endearment for them reflect the extent to which we have come to conflate the “work” we do (both as paid staff and as volunteers) with the relationships of mutual interdependence we associate with our immigrant families that reflect multiple cultures.

Greg Cendana Filipino Americans keeping public service “in the family.”

Participating in both of these conversations as a gay man reminds me of the term “family” as we’ve used it in LGBT circles to identify people who are also “one of us.” Progress on increasing acceptance and inclusion of LGBT people and issues of concern in AAPI communities played a key role in the work advanced by all of these elders in our midst. The momentous speech then-Congressman Norm Mineta gave at the 1994 JACL Convention as the state of Hawai`i was grappling with what would become its leadership role in the modern marriage equality movement for LGBT people is the stuff of legend in AAPI politics and culture (see Helen Zia’s Asian American Dreams for more). The tension that erupted at the inaugural convention of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations in 1997 around a controversial resolution of support for LGBT people (a resolution written by then college student Chris Punongbayan, who would go on to become the Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice- ALC, the nation’s first legal and civil rights organization serving AAPI low income communities), would forever imprint the role of LGBT people in NaFFAA’s “origin story.”

“Family” is a term that carries a lot of meaning for people, both good and bad. We don’t get to choose our “given” families- they are thrust upon us by the constantly evolving interplay between biology and kinship. Many people often invoke the idea of “chosen” family- the networks of people that we proactively surround ourselves with for support. When we acknowledge the aphorism “the Political is Personal” as originally attributed to Gloria Steinem, the personal convictions we bring to political work conflates differing notions of family that we have as well. It reminds me that the cultural inflections that we bring to our understandings of family have implications for both our definitions of given and chosen families, and the work we do in service to the communities from which we come.