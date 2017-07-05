All Inclusive Dude Ranch Vacation - Flathead Lake Lodge

It’s a rare find, some family vacations can be timeless….the stuff of legends. Stories fondly remembered and shared across generations at every future family holiday table. Sure, taking the family on an all-inclusive dude ranch vacation means a week of fun and sun in the great outdoors. But Flathead Lake Lodge is far more than a typical vacation. It’s a feeling that changes your soul. It creates something that stays with you long after your visit. It leaves you with a longing to return.

Flathead Lake Lodge is difficult to describe and even harder to forget. It’s one of those places that need to be experienced for a true understanding. The lodge is far from what you may envision as a typical “dude ranch” vacation. Yes, they have close to 100 horses along with riding, roping and rodeos. Maybe you’re not a horse lover or want to visit with very young children, no problem. Transportation to their incredibly delicious chuck wagon dinner under the stars complete with cowboy guitar is offered via an antique fire engine or horseback.

A vacation here is more like a luxury summer camp that families of all ages can experience together.

“First times” are always the most memorable. For many of the kids vacationing with us, parent’s remarked it was the first time they roamed freely and played outside with friends. For one of the boys, it was the first time he ever caught a fish. Judging from the size of the creature he didn’t need to exaggerate his fish tale to his friends back home. It was the first time my husband had ever been on a horse. Although he arrived with some macho trepidation, one of the young rangers was as skilled in wrangling husbands as she was with horses. She told him that she would have him “riding like a real cowboy” by the end of his stay. Sure enjoy, he was up to a full gallop and in complete control after just a few lessons. This was the first time I had experiences a “dude ranch” vacation and it certainly will not be my last. My only fear is that my next ranch will have some very big boots to fill after my experiences here.

The Averill family has actively run the lodge since 1945 based on old fashion traditions. This is something you’re born with. It can’t be learned in hospitality school. The moment you arrive, you’re part of the family. Wake up early and you’re free to put the coffee on down at the lodge. Want to build a campfire? There’s the logs, just send the kids up to the kitchen door for Smores basket. Staff is always ready to serve with the smile, then mingle and make guests feel right at home. This is one part of the magic here. They’ll leave you to sing and enjoy the campfire. If the fleeting Northern lights make an appearance, someone is sure to interrupt so that you don’t miss such an amazing experience. By week’s end, many of the college age staff had become heroes to many of the kids. When it was time to say good bye, there were tears from both sides during farewell hugs.

Another part of the magic known as Flathead Lake Lodge is its breathtaking location. 2000 acres nestled between the Rocky Mountains on the north east shores of Flathead Lake under Montana’s big sky. Although you feel like you’re a million miles away from civilization, it’s surprisingly a short walk to the nearest town of Big Fork, Montana. The lodge arranges day trips to Glacier National Park which is a scenic 40 minute drive. Certainly a “must see” during your visit.

Thanks to a unique location, all inclusive guests here have a wealth of activities to enjoy. Besides the pool, the lake offers a wealth of water sports. Boat rides, water skiing, paddle boards and kayaks are yours for the asking. The property also offers scenic trails for hiking and mountain biking. If you happen to catch a rainy day, staff are ready with crafts, games and competitions to keep kids and teens free of boredom.

Visitors can look forward to luxury accommodations in historic log stand-alone lodges with fieldstone fireplaces or rustic cabin rooms with cozy quilts and front porch swings. Many offer stunning views of the lake. 1-3 bedroom units are available making this a perfect setting for reunions and multi-generation vacations. Like summer camp, only 7 day stays are available with prices starting from $3999 per adult and $2985 for kids under 17. Again these prices include all of your meals and activities. Shorter 4 night stays are available during the month of May and during Sept. & Oct. Just bear in mind, the lodge often sells out to groups during these times and not all activities may be available or operational.