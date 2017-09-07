All It Takes Is Determination

The above video is an inspiration. Kayla Montgomery is fighting with multiple sclerosis (MS) and doesn’t make racing easy. However, she has great determination and never give up spirit! Watch her remarkable display of perseverance as she fights on the track to come out on top, even if it means collapsing into her coach’s arms at the finish line. Kayla’s determination is truly inspiring.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS “is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.” The NMSS lists common MS symptoms such as fatigue, gait difficulties, numbness/tingling of limbs, and muscle spasms. While there is no known cure to multiple sclerosis, there are now medications and therapies available to those suffering with the disease in order to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Given the impairments MS places on muscles and physical coordination, Kayla’s running feats are really amazing. She serves as an inspiration and encouragement to all those who feel limited by MS symptoms, proving that dreams are still achievable no matter what hand you’ve been dealt.

We need to focus on the blessings not the burden. What we focus on we magnify and enlarge. In our mind, if we keep focusing on problem, we are simply making it bigger.

You may have something that are limiting you, an outdated beliefs, your past conditioning that is not serving you. Or you may feel as thou you are ‘handicap’ because of your sickness, lack of education, lack of experience or that your age is holding you back from pursuing certain dreams. Do not entertain those scacity mindset. Do not magnify what is wrong, channel your thoughts to your blessings.

My sharing is very simple, stop focusing on what you lack. Focus on what you have. It takes the same amount of energy to believe as it does to worry. Like Kayla, you have the power to choose. You can give up or keep up. God has created us to be a miracle, regardless of our circumstances, if we are determine and choose to persevere, God will make you a winner and you will have explosive blessings in store for you!