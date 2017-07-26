“All My God-damn Its Belong to You:” Making Liturgical Space for Prophetic Lament

I’m 24 years old, a seminarian, Black, a licensed Baptist preacher, and I stopped listening to gospel radio since my sophomore year of undergrad. I am disappointed that musicians, worship planners, and liturgists are using the radio as a music lectionary. It is interesting that people who write eight words repeated per line and modulate ten times are called psalmists. Most of these songs have no reference to the humanity and divinity of Jesus, the Trinity, the life, death, and burial, Resurrection, the Beloved Community, and social justice. Some churches have taken out the prelude and morning hymn that would tell the whole story in four verses. Nevertheless, the psalmist is invited to lead “a time of praise and worship." That's a time where we remind God that He's been a good boy and has done His duties well as a cosmic bellhop and "deserves it.” There are theological problems with JJ Hairston's, hit "You Deserve it, mortal beings are telling an omnipotent God what God deserves. There’s a line in that song that says, “All of the glory belongs to you.” However, there are times when God deserves my “God-damn its,” as well. I could get with that song if it included “‘All my God-damn its,’ belong to you.”

I grew up going to Sunday school, and they taught that you did not say "God-damn it because it broke one of the Ten Commandments. ‘Thou shalt not take the Lord’s name in vain” (Exodus 20:7). The meaning of this changed for me my first year of seminary in Dr. Brent Strawn’s Old Testament course at Candler School of Theology. My sweet Sunday School teacher growing up did not tell me that it comes out of the Ancient Near East and evoking the name of a god meant that the god was needed to show up. This commandment is coming from a polytheistic worldview that the gods' names summoned the gods' presence. The gods would come ready for battle. You did not call the gods name for frivolous things. The commandment is you shall not call the name of God for selfish and vain reasons. Therefore, it is not only appropriate but also necessary to say, “God-damn it.” Furthermore, to proclaim “God, bless it,” when “God-damn it” is needed is taking the Lord’s name in vain. Giving praise when prophetic lament is necessary, is vanity.

“God-damn, it” is both a prayer and a prophetic proclamation. It is specific. It is not asking that God would whimsically destroy the inhabitants of the earth. Rabbi Abraham Herschel makes a distinction between a God of wrath and the wrath of God. A God of wrath is ontologically angry. Always punishing. However, the prophets speak about the wrath of God. The wrath of God is pointed and directed at specific transgressions and injustices. “God-damn it, specifically.” The prophets of the exile said that God allowed destruction to come to Jerusalem because of their idolatry and oppression of the immigrants. What does that mean for American capitalism and worship of the almighty dollar? What does this mean for a country that marginalizes immigrants and detains people seeking asylum and discriminates against Muslims? The prophet Ezekiel said in Ezekiel 16:49 "this was the guilt of your sister Sodom: she and her daughters had pride, excess of food, and prosperous ease, but did not aid the poor and needy." If Jerusalem would not turn from their oppressive ways, they will face the same fate. According to the prophet, they are in exiles because of how they have treated the poor and idolatry.

In a sermon by The Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Wright called, “God and Government” delivered at the Trinity United Church of Christ, he did not just say "God damn America." He said, "God damn America for killing innocent people…God Damn America for treating us citizens less than human." The sermon named and targeted specific injustices.

“God-damn it” is also a prayer. When Jerusalem was captured by Babylon, there were exiled. The psalmist records the Babylonians asking the Hebrews to sing a song. They say in Psalm 137 verses 4 and 9.

“How could we sing the LORD’s song in a foreign land?

Shall they be who take your little ones

and dash them against the rocks!”

“God-damn it. We are in exile.”

This portion of the Psalm is violent, but this expresses the collective trauma of their people. Do they want to do it? I do not know. But the Psalms are prayers. I know I have feelings of “God-damn it” every time I see an officer get away with killing a black person. “God-damn it” when I see that Justine Damond gets more grace and respect in death than Sandra Bland. “God-damn it.” I am grateful that the Psalms invites me to pray, “God-damn it” unless I act on those feelings and take them into my own hands. If I could not say, “God-damn it,” when I pray, I would not be able to survive and be stable in a free society because white supremacy, ableism, heterosexism, and other social sins harm the soul. “God-damn it.” The spirituals had a way of seeing evil and knowing another story, "Nobody knows the trouble I see nobody knows but Jesus…glory hallelujah.” “God-damn it” is a prayer.