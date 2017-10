ALL OF THE FBI PROFILERS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AND NEWS MEDIA ARE MISSING WHAT IS RIGHT IN FRONT OF ALL OF US

WHY IS EVERYONE TRYING TO LABEL THIS GUY A PSYCHOPATH, CONSPIRACY MONGER, WORKING WITH AN ACCOMPLICE AND ALL OF THE TYPICAL REASONS THAT SOMEONE GOES BERSERK WHEN OUR NATION’S OBSESSION WITH GUNS AND THE MIS-CONSTRUED CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS LIKE ASSAULT WEAPONS IS EVERYWHERE?

COULD IT NOT JUST BE THAT ALL OF THE KILLINGS AND ALL OF THE SENSELESS VIOLENCE AND ALL OF THE ESCALATION OF OUR INVOLVEMENT IN AFGHANISTAN AND ALL OF THE TRUMP DRIVEN DEVISIVENESS AND OUR CONGRESS’ LACK OF A SPINE TO STAND UP TO THE NRA THAT FILLS THEIR POCKETS WITH MONEY JUST GOT TO HIM, LIKE IT HAS TO ME AND MILLIONS OF OTHER AMERICANS THAT CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT THIS ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE TO OUR NATION AND THE GALL OF TEARY EYED RYAN AND JIGGLE NECK MCCONNELL TO BLAME ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES. HE WANTED TO GET SOMEONE’S OR EVERYONE’S ATTENTION TO SAY ‘LOOK AT ME, I JUST BOUGHT 33 FIREARMS IN 12 MONTHS, MOST OF WHICH WERE RIFLES, AND NO ONE CARED. WAKE UP AMERICA - WE HAVE A HUGE PROBLEM. THE KILLING IS GOING TO KEEP HAPPENING AT SANDY HOOK-A-LIKES AND CONCERTS AND EVERYWHERE ELSE IF WE DON’T MAKE SOME CHANGES.

I DON’T IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM ENDORSE HIS METHODS, BUT I DO IDENTIFY WITH THE FRUSTRATION THAT NOTHING - EVEN MASSACRES OF CHILDREN OR OTHERS ON OUR SOIL, NOT TO MENTION THE SHOOTING OF THE HOUSE MEMBER AT BASEBALL PRACTICE. - IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE. IT’S TIME TO REEL IN THE NRA AND DRAIN THAT SWAMP - FOR REAL. I DON’T BEGRUDGE HUNTERS WHO WANT TO HUNT OR EVEN PEOPLE WHO GO TO SHOOTING RANGES TO SHOOT - I UNDERSTAND AND AM FINE WITH IT. ANYTHING AND I MEAN ANYTHING THAT INVOLVES AN ASSAULT WEAPON ON OUR SOIL SHOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE. I AM SICK OF HEARING THAT TAKING THE ASSAULT WEAPONS AWAY WON’T HAVE ANY EFFECT. WANNA BET - IT SURE DOES IN EVERY OTHER NATION. IT’S JUST TIME. THE TEARS IN MY EYES ARE MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE TO SEE WHILE I TYPE. LUCKILY I TOOK TYPING.

STOP THE INSANITY. BANNING ASSAULT WEAPONS DOES NOT AND WILL NOT ENCROACH ON THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS, GET REAL. THAT LAW WAS WRITTEN WHEN THE LAWS OF THE WILD WEST GOVERNED A LOT OF OUR NATION. SOME PEOPLE STILL USED FLINTLOCKS - WHICH GAVE ONE TIME TO RUN UP TO THE PERSON WHO WOULD SHOOT YOU AND TAKE HIS OR HER GUN AWAY. THEY WEREN’T EVEN AWARE THAT A WEAPON OF MASS ANNIHILATION COULD EXIST UNLESS IT LOOKED LIKE A CANNON. BY THE WAY, THE CONSTITUTION DIDN’T ALLOW FOR THE BEARING OF CANNONS.

THIS IS NOT AN ALL OR NOTHING ISSUE AS THE NRA WOULD HAVE US BELIEVE - WERE TALKING ABOUT A CLASS OF WEAPONS THAT HAVE NO PLACE IN CIVILIAN HANDS. PERIOD.