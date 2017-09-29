All Partnerships Are Not Created Equal

Huh? No kidding! No epiphanies in that title, right? You’d be surprised!

On the surface, of course, the idea is intuitive. In our personal lives, there is a wide spectrum of relationships, right? Our partnership with our spouse or partner is generally (and hopefully) unique, as is our relationship with God or a higher force in the spiritual realm. Aside from those two major relationships, take a second to think of just how diverse the others are in our lives…from family members, to childhood friends, to acquaintances, to friends, to “frenemies”—so many partnerships and relationships, right?

In the work place, the same is true of professional partnerships. Admittedly, many of them are much more formal, perhaps even legal, through contractual obligations. But I wanted to draw attention to two distinct types. One is a “supplier” partnership, in the traditional sense, where you sign a contract for goods or services, and you get them. The other is an “NGO” partnership, whether it is through a business function, or a philanthropic function, or something in between. I know that “NGO” can have a very broad definition of non-governmental organizations, but, in this context, I mean non-profits or charities that are typically high on passion, short on cash, and often lacking “business rigor” of processes and standards (and yes, there are obviously exceptions).

You might argue that the two are fundamentally the same, and many do approach it this way, but my warning is that if you are one of them, you are setting yourself up for failure. No question.

I was prompted to write this post since it seems that over the last year or so there has been an increase in the number of people with whom I have spoken who are beginning to treat NGOs the same as, for example, a supplier of copy machines. After all, the NGOs have a contract or a grant agreement, don’t they? Just like the supplier of the copy machine? Not exactly.

The one thing this comparison misses is the typically unbridled passion that NGOs bring for a social cause. The kind of passion that drives them, that wakes them up every morning and keeps them going throughout the night. The kind of passion that might not fit neatly into a contract, or a series of metrics, or a quarterly update…but the same passion that results in societal impact. Great, worthy, significant societal impact.

As necessary as the copy machines are in my metaphor (and this is just a surrogate for a traditional product that fits into a contract), I find it tough to compare with an NGO who is dedicated to providing access to safe water to kids who would otherwise die before the age of five from a waterborne disease. You get the idea? The organizations are different. And the partnerships are different…just like the different partnerships in our personal lives. Just as you don’t treat the partnerships in our personal lives the same, we should not take a standard approach to professional partnerships.

There is one commonality, though…for relationships to be good, and rich, and long-term, they require nurturing. If you ignore them, they will fizzle and die. Some, like the NGO partnerships, require more nurturing than others (like the copy machine partnership).

So, whether you are “creating shared value,” as Porter and Kramer advocate (http://hbr.org/2011/01/the-big-idea-creating-shared-value) or seeking “collective impact” in the context of the Stanford Social Innovation Review (http://www.ssireview.org/articles/entry/collective_impact), it all comes down to managing and nurturing relationships.