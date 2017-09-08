A relative of mine found himself on a popular reality show. Producers took an interest in him because of his job and on camera, he was supposed to do what he does professionally and just “be natural” and he was...until he was interrupted.

“Can you show more emotion this time?” a producer asked the reality star facing him for during her consultation. “Take two!”

From that day on, the family member remained wary of my fascination with reality TV. After all, wasn’t he proof that the reality of reality is production, the staging and conjuring of emotions, asking the players to deliver?

Having interviewed many reality TV personalities, I know that I cannot make a blanketed statement about the authenticity of televised scenes. Yes, producers egg on contestants on shows like The Bachelor, they ask the Real Housewives to comment on their cast mates’ behaviors for testimonials, and many show participants are aware of the cameras and public perception. However, in all the hours spent obtaining footage, true personalities and off-the-cuff remarks emerge. Lea Black of the (no longer airing) Real Housewives of Miami has said she doesn’t buy the that wasn’t me, that’s how I was edited excuse: “If they got you saying it on camera, you said it!”

Aliza Rosen, a longtime TV producer who worked in the reality realm can agree, but she also has the unique perspective of being on the opposite side of the camera. Every week on her podcast Reality of Reality she interviews notable personalities privy to the world of unscripted television.

Rosen worked in national news before landing her “dream job” at Vh1, which led to her greater fascination with reality TV. There she had the opportunity to interview celebrities - including Michael Stipe, Sting, Paul McCartney Santana and JLo - the class of individuals that had so intrigued her as a child. Operating independently today, hosting a podcast and being a mom, her past work projects range from documentaries for several networks, a focus on women’s advocacy for Oxygen, 48 Hour Wedding and TLC’s A Dating Story and Small Town Secrets for Court TV. Rosen is currently producing a documentary titled Latter Day Jew.

When I ask her about capturing raw emotions from behind the scenes, she says “If I change the way I ask my questions, I get the reaction that I’m looking for and I know the reaction will be emotional and compelling for viewers.” Latter Day Jew, she explains, is the true story of H. Alan Scott, a gay comedian in LA who grew up Mormon and always felt he was a Jew. After overcoming cancer, he converted to Judaism and the documentary captures his journey to Bar Mitzvah at age 35. The film is slated for release in early 2018. https://www.latterdayjew.com/

Says Rosen: “The things I gravitate towards are stories no one else can do and they are one of a kind. I worked on a reality show years ago called Farm Kings and I was totally confident speaking about things that people are usually guarded about. Back then, it was: You’re not going to find another family like this with this dynamic and a group of really good looking farmers on top of that! Latter Day Jew is another diamond in the rough.”

For the last 12 years, Rosen has been developing and creating unscripted content that she “sells” to networks. “I work more on the sizzle reels and I go to meetings,” she explains, “then I sort of hand it off like a baby and hope the mommy takes good care of it.”

Shira Hirschman Weiss

The Reality Run Down with Aliza Rosen:

This season’s Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is confusing thus far. It seems the cast is not too cohesive and individuals filmed separately from their cast mates. As a producer on A Dating Story, you had to show dynamics between couples and among groups of friends. So what are your thoughts on this season of RHOC?

Up until last episode, it was horrible, but I thought the last episode was pretty good and the next episode looks great! I love the franchise overall and I think there were a few missteps this season. Although I’m enjoying (new cast mate) Peggy, she is a perfect example of a cast member that should not have been cast. She has zero connection to the other ladies and no one is connecting with her, meaning they don’t get her at all. My feeling is that she checked a lot of boxes. She has an ostentatious lifestyle and an extreme look. She’s dripping in money and she’s Armenian so that brings a certain diversity. The fact that she’s said ‘Why are we still talk about this? Why are people talking behind each other’s backs?’ makes you say ‘oh honey, you really don’t know the show!’ You sort of wonder why someone like that hasn’t watched previous episodes. She will be forgotten because she’s not going to get another season and I was hoping Lydia would be in that position, but she came back for some reason. I think a lot of it with Peggy is put on. Last night she spoke well and didn’t even have an accent, whereas it seems she had one in earlier scenes. It looks good next week with Gretchen coming on and the story line with Eddie making out with a guy. Vicki has no story line anymore. I don’t know that I want her to go, but there really is nothing else for her to do. Shannon is the best Housewife hands-down. She has no self awareness anymore and in terms of reality TV and keeping the interest, she’s the best! Her marriage is a nightmare and she lets the whole world see it. The thing that’s great about her is that she’s the only Housewife not pushing a product, brand or an agenda. She’s literally just being Shannon.

How much of a role do you think someone like Bethenny on RHONY should have when it seems like she’s calling the shots in the way a producer would?

Bethenny is in a different class. She gets to call the shots and I don’t think other Housewives have that cred. When she agreed to come back on the show, she clearly had certain stipulations. I know for a fact that the RHONY franchise was flailing and they were desperate to bring Bethenny back, so now she has a lot of leverage. She’s doing what she wanted to do and the other Housewives don’t enjoy that same level of privilege. I deal with talent like that and the fact is that producers do need her. She brings the drama and she’s one of the best. She’s very savvy and I never bought the ‘I give zero fucks’ claim. Everything she does is calculated and that’s why she’s the winner of the game.

Of the reality shows you watch, which shows do you feel are the most authentic in what’s really going on, and which seem quite produced?

The Kardashians are the absolute worst in terms of produced reality. That one is basically scripted. I can’t even imagine Kylie’s spinoff. I will never watch that show.

It’s interesting that you mention that because Kylie got called out, much like Lindsay Lohan did, for not revealing things about herself in the series. Just like Lohan, the producer was on camera speaking to Kylie about how she needs to be open about her life on television and that’s what she signed up for with the show.

I love the way producers got revenge on Lindsay Lohan in that docuseries because they broke the fourth wall. She wouldn’t show up to filming and Oprah smacked her down at one point. They showed her having a conversation with a big producer in our industry. He basically laid it out for her, saying she wouldn’t be given the check until she does what she promised of showing her life. She wasn’t keeping her end of the deal so producers were turning the tables on her. Every one of the Kardashians has a producer title and that’s an arrangement that’s been going on with the Kardashians for years.

In terms of good reality shows, all roads lead back to Shannon Beador. I had taken a season break during Shannon’s first season of RHOC. I went back to watch it and she was very guarded and not the same Shannon she is now. Talk about REAL! There are things about her relationship that were making me cringe, but she was so open about it and you inevitably want to tune in and see what happens. There were also a few moments of Bethenny Ever After (a RHONY spinoff) where Bethenny and (her then—husband) Jason were in the airport and there was serious tension. I thought ‘I can’t believe I’m watching this!’ Towards the end, the cracks (in their doomed marriage) started to show and they really let those cracks show on reality TV. I love when reality TV shows the realness and when people allow themselves to have the unguarded moments be shown on camera.

I also absolutely love Shark Tank. The show gets criticism but the thing is, they have a right to rescind a deal. After they make the deal, a team analyzes the business and deems if it is as it’s purported to be and if it will make money. What I love so much is that the questions by the panel of experts, incredibly brilliant people with experience, are not planned and the show is structured so there’s this excitement and buildup. You never know exactly which decision they will come to in the end. People you think are going to have their asses handed to them are the ones that get amazing deals. There’s something that celebrates entrepreneurship and I love learning about that stuff. It’s not a documentary, but I still learn so much. I could watch 20 episodes in a row and never get bored!

Can you tell us about some of your favorite guests that you’ve had on your podcast ‘Reality of Reality’?

I don’t like to pick favorites because I truly love every episode I do for different reasons. For the most fun ones, of course I love the comedian types like Amy Phillips and (Vulture writer) Brian Moylan. As far as producers go, it was really fun to have Jay and Tony (The Jay & Tony Show) on. They have a popular podcast about reality TV and they bicker back and forth like an old married couple and that’s exactly what they did on my podcast.

Pick 3 shows that you would revamp (from a producer standpoint) and tell me what you would do with those 3 shows to revamp them.

RHOC - Bring in some new blood and get rid of the dead weight like Meghan, Lydia and Peggy.

The Voice - Only do blind auditions the whole time - that’s the best part of the show! Make it self contained so that the winner of the blinds goes home with something every episode - I realize that’s a different show and it doesn’t need revamping!