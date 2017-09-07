All Shadows and Zero Substance; Review

Though blessed with an interesting concept – acclaimed dancers performing with interactive media that responded to their movement - Daniil Simkin: Falls the Shadow deflated itself with repetitive choreography that failed to integrate the contributions of its all-star production team. A principal dancer with ABT, Simkin is on a quest to become this era’s Nijinski and Diaghilev. While Nijinki is in sight, with muddled work like this he is 100 years too early to even consider Diaghilev. The problem, as always, was the execution.

Though given the Guggenheim rotunda with limitless projection capabilities as his arena, choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo got lost in a relentless rehash of repetitive choreographic phrases. Where he differs with Philip Glass - who also deploys repetition, though to scintillating effect – is that Glass has a point of view. And much better music.

NYC Dance Project Brett Conway in Daniil Simkin: Falls the Shadow

Choreographically, Cerrudo set the dancers spinning in circles around themselves; soutenue into ronde de jambe devant into arabesque turns appeared more commonly than daisy-chain bourées in a Balanchine ballet. It was interesting the first ten times one saw it. Unfortunately these phrases tended to overstay their welcome by a factor of 50. During one particular patch of ennui, the four dancers threw projected “energy balls” - a la Goku from Dragon Ball Z - at each other; for a solid 5 minutes. Combine this with tricked out task oriented exercises – the always wonderful Brett Conway twirling about and kicking at a clock projection that dissolved as he “touched” it – and you had a tiresome exhibition of “look what I can do” that failed to do more than admire its own pretentiousness.

Post-show, my viewing partner opined that the production doled out elements that were just interesting enough to keep the proceedings from devolving into mush. The listless audience of ballet glitterati seemed to agree. The noteworthy ballerina standing beside me spent more time on her phone than watching the show. I could hardly blame her and I frequently envied her. In all, aside from admiring the wonderful interactive media by Arístides Job García Hernández, what fascinated me most about Falls was observing its mostly white and well heeled audience members imbibe the latest bout of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.

NYC Dance Project The Cast of Daniil Simkin; Falls the Shadow

Though he was only one part of the team, as the choreographer it was Cerrudo’s job to successfully integrate the production’s disparate elements into a cohesive package. He failed. Two of his duets were really quite wonderful – particularly the spiraling pas de deux for Conway and Ana Lopez - but 10 minutes of ingenuity out of an hour of doldrums makes for a poor batting average. In stark contrast to my dissatisfaction, the audience applauded enthusiastically. Perhaps I missed the point.